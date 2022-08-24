Sign in
Prairie Grove Football Schedules

by Mark Humphrey | August 24, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.

PRAIRIE GROVE FOOTBALL 2022 SCHEDULES

2022 Prairie Grove Varsity

DateOpponentTime

Aug. 12Black and Gold game6 p.m.

Aug. 19Benefit games6 p.m.

Sept. 2Huntsville7 p.m.

Sept. 9at Gravette7 p.m.

Sept. 16Metro Christian Tulsa, Okla.7 p.m.

Sept. 23at Pea Ridge*7 p.m.

Sept. 30Harrison*7 p.m.

Oct. 7at Clarksville*7 p.m.

Oct. 15Dardanelle*7 p.m.

Oct. 21at Alma*7 p.m.

Oct. 28Shiloh Christian*7 p.m.

Nov. 4at Farmington*7 p.m.

* -- 5A West Conference game

2022 Prairie Grove 7th Grade/Junior High

DateOpponentTimeStatus

Aug. 25Benefit Game6 p.m.

at Rogers Heritage

Sept. 1at Huntsville5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Sept. 8Greenwood5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Sept. 15at Shiloh Christian*5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Sept. 22at Pea Ridge5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Sept. 29at Harrison5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Oct. 6Siloam Springs5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Oct. 13at Dardanelle5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Oct. 20Alma5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Oct. 27at Van Buren Butterfield5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Nov. 3Farmington*5:30 p.m.7th-JH

2021 Prairie Grove 8th Grade/Junior Varsity

DateOpponentTimeStatus

Sept. 12Black5:30 p.m.

at Shiloh Christian

Sept. 12Gold vs. Gravette5:30 p.m.

Sept. 19at Pea Ridge5:30 p.m.8th-JV

Sept. 26at Huntsville5:30 p.m.8th

Oct. 3at Siloam Springs5:30 p.m.8th-JV

Oct. 10Black vs. Gentry5:30 p.m.8th

Oct. 10Gold at Gentry5:30 p.m.8th

Oct. 10Black vs. Dardanelle7 p.m.JV

Oct. 17at Alma*5:30 p.m.8th-JV

Oct. 24Butterfield5:30 p.m.8th

(Van Buren)

Oct. 31at Farmington5:30 p.m.8th

Print Headline: Prairie Grove Football Schedules

