Right Turn, Clyde

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Football brings families together. Farmington senior Emery Wadell, a 6-1, 252 pound tackle, tries to catch a football thrown by his baby brother, Emerson Wadell, while holding his 21 month old sibling, on media day at Cardinal Stadium.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Football brings families together. Farmington senior Emery Wadell, a 6-1, 252 pound tackle, tries to catch a football thrown by his baby brother, Emerson Wadell, while holding his 21 month old sibling, on media day at Cardinal Stadium.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Football brings families together. Farmington senior Emery Wadell, a 6-1, 252 pound tackle, tries to catch a football thrown by his baby brother, Emerson Wadell, while holding his 21 month old sibling, on media day at Cardinal Stadium.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln's offensive linemen work on sharpening their drive blocking skills using a sled during a recent practice. The Wolves jump up to 4A in football for the 2022 season after spending the last two years in Class 3A.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln's offensive linemen work on sharpening their drive blocking skills using a sled during a recent practice. The Wolves jump up to 4A in football for the 2022 season after spending the last two years in Class 3A.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln's offensive linemen work on sharpening their drive blocking skills using a sled during a recent practice. The Wolves jump up to 4A in football for the 2022 season after spending the last two years in Class 3A.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln scrimmaged showcasing its varsity to fans during a recent fall edition of "Meet the Wolves." Lincoln bumps up to 4A in football for the 2022 season after spending the last two years in Class 3A.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln scrimmaged showcasing its varsity to fans during a recent fall edition of "Meet the Wolves." Lincoln bumps up to 4A in football for the 2022 season after spending the last two years in Class 3A.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln scrimmaged showcasing its varsity to fans during a recent fall edition of "Meet the Wolves." Lincoln bumps up to 4A in football for the 2022 season after spending the last two years in Class 3A.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior halfback Ethan Miller runs the football during a recent Black and Gold scrimmage introducing the varsity to fans. Miller runs hard and possesses explosive speed.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior halfback Ethan Miller runs the football during a recent Black and Gold scrimmage introducing the varsity to fans. Miller runs hard and possesses explosive speed.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior halfback Ethan Miller runs the football during a recent Black and Gold scrimmage introducing the varsity to fans. Miller runs hard and possesses explosive speed.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln's offensive linemen work on sharpening their drive blocking skills using a sled during a recent practice. The Wolves jump up to 4A in football for the 2022 season after spending the last two years in Class 3A.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln scrimmaged showcasing its varsity to fans during a recent fall edition of "Meet the Wolves." Lincoln bumps up to 4A in football for the 2022 season after spending the last two years in Class 3A.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior halfback Ethan Miller runs the football during a recent Black and Gold scrimmage introducing the varsity to fans. Miller runs hard and possesses explosive speed.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln's offensive linemen work on sharpening their drive blocking skills using a sled during a recent practice. The Wolves jump up to 4A in football for the 2022 season after spending the last two years in Class 3A.

