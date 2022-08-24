Smooth Sailing With New Tiger Football Staff

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The departure of a pair of longtime assistants, John Elder and Craig Laird, opened up positions on Prairie Grove's football staff and veteran head coach Danny Abshier wasted little time in filling the vacancies.

He hired Matt Chandler, John Madding and Mat Stelting, while promoting Mason Pinkley to offensive coordinator and Nik Paroubek to defensive coordinator.

Pinkley's been freed up of certain responsibilities including junior high defensive coordinator and seventh grade head coach enabling him to concentrate on the play calling. In the past Pinkley presented two options a run or a pass on every down. Now he's calling the shots and compares the delegation of authority by Abshier to one of college football's legendary coaches.

"He's more like Joe Paterno now," Pinkley said, explaining Abshier will step in and coach various positions, injecting his input, then step back and allow the assistants to resume their drills.

Abshier likes the coaching atmosphere and camaraderie that's developed. Another new coach to the program is Matt Stelting.

"It's going as smooth as I can ask for it to go. Our coaches are all good workers. The new guys double up. Having an extra guy helps. It's one more coach than we had last year," Abshier said. "Matt Chandler played for me here at Prairie Grove so he knows what it's about. My assistants who have been here [Pinkley and Paroubek] are doing a better job than I am of explaining what needs to be done. I have a tendency to just jump in and do it."

Paroubek takes over as defensive coordinator, replacing Laird, who took the head coaching job at Hulbert, Okla. Paroubek also steps into the junior high defensive coordinator shoes vacated by Pinkley.

"When a guy's with you and loyal to you, you move him up. We have new guys on staff behind him so it's not like he's doing it on his own," Abshier said.

Paroubek's preparing schemes for defending a virtually new slate of opponents with the Tigers bumped up into the 5A Classification for the 2022-2024 cycle. Prairie Grove now competes as a member of the 5A West.

"A lot of them are going to remind us of what we've seen in the playoffs, very good teams that are well organized. It presents a challenge, but I believe that we're up for the challenge. We've got a good coaching staff and we've got good kids," Paroubek said.

There are some familiar opponents on the schedule. Chief rival Farmington along with Pea Ridge and Shiloh Christian all formerly competed against the Tigers in the 4A-1. The rivalry series against Farmington occurred every year, but for the first time since 2013, "the Battle of 62" will be a conference game. There's one hitch Prairie Grove fans don't like. With the classification and conference realignment Farmington gets to host the annual rivalry game for the second straight year at Cardinal Stadium on Nov. 4.

Prairie Grove and Pea Ridge played in nonconference games the last two seasons, and the Tigers played a nonconference series against another new 5A West member, Dardanelle, as recently as 2018-2019.

"We're excited about it and I learned from the best, Coach Laird and Coach Abshier. Coach Abshier brought in some really quality assistants that helped this thing get off to a good start and keep it rolling," Paroubek said.

Madding will teach seventh and eighth grade math. He and his wife Kelcie have been married seven years. The couple has a 10 month old daughter, Kollins. He grew up in Siloam Springs and worked at Gentry the last six years.

He earned a B.S. in math at UALR, then went on to acquire a Masters in Educational Leadership from Arkansas Tech. Madding appreciates the coaching brotherhood among the Tiger staff.

"How well the staff here works together is pretty incredible, how on top of things they are, I've felt like I've been here for years. It's been an easy transition working with Coach Abshier," Madding said.

Chandler graduated from Prairie Grove in 2003. He and his wife Brooke have been married 13 years. They have two daughters, Kayla, 13, a rising eighth grader, and Alyssa, 11, who will be in the fifth grade. Chandler previously coached under another Prairie Grove alumni, Max Washausen, at Cedarville which also runs a Wing-T offense.

Chandler received a degree in P.E. and Health from Arkansas Tech. He will teach junior high health. Returning to Prairie Grove opened up dual lanes of vision for him as he looks back on his playing days when Abshier coached him.

"From a player's perspective it gave me a foundation of what I felt was needed to be a good coach. Now, I get a chance to learn from one of the best coaches in the state and I get to see it through his eyes," Chandler said.

Stelting coaches the quarterbacks and defensive backs. He and his wife, Megan, have been married three years. He teaches P.E. and Health at the high school. Stelting graduated from UCA with a dual major in history and coaching. His hobbies include golfing, duck hunting and OU football.

Stelting previously worked at Mayflower two years. He's from Gravette where he played high school football for former Lion coach Bill Harrelson as a center and defensive end. His teams never won a game against Prairie Grove and he's impressed with this year's Tiger team.

"Prairie Grove has a super close knit team. None of the guys want to let each other down," Stelting said.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove alumna, Matt Chandler, (Class of 2003) returns to the football program as an assistant coach filling a vacancy created when long-time Defensive Coordinator Craig Laird took a head coaching job at Hulbert, Okla. Chandler and his wife Brooke have been married 13 years. They have two daughters, Kayla, 13, and Alyssa, 11. Chandler previously coached at Cedarville which also runs a Wing-T offense.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Coach John Madding is one of the new additions to the Prairie Grove football staff. He takes over as head junior high coach replacing John Elder, who retired. Madding will teach seventh and eighth grade math. He and his wife Kelcie have been married seven years. The couple has a 10 month old daughter, Kollins. He grew up in Siloam Springs and worked at Gentry the last six years.

