Tigers Approach 5A West Running Downhill

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove accustomed to playing as one of the perennial favorites in the 4A-1 plays with a chip on its shoulder in its first 5A West campaign.

"We're picked to finish fifth in the conference by Hootens. OK, we'll see? The 5A coaches say Shiloh Christian should win it followed by Farmington, Harrison and Alma. I don't know that we can't make it a little better race than they're showing," said head coach Danny Abshier.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Last year Camden Patterson (5-10, 145) shared snaps with the graduated Paytin Higgins.

"He did half of them and did a great job so obviously he's ready to go this year," Abshier said.

Junior Luke Vance (5-9, 145) showed leadership capabilities as a sophomore.

The Tigers plan to develop two more guys, Caleb Carte, last year's junior high quarterback, and Alex Abshier into the quarterback role trying to gain some depth.

Halfback

Senior Ethan Miller (5-9, 175) lines up at halfback after starting at wingback as a junior. Miller's presence on the white team provided a level of impact that could be measured during the preseason Black and Gold scrimmage.

Junior Conner Hubbs (5-10, 155), who is slated to start at split end, helps at halfback as does sophomore Jace Edwards. Sophomores Cale Bray and Wyatt Parker add depth.

Fullback

Senior Coner Whetsell (5-8, 170) is a returning starter, and Rhett Marrell (5-8, 155), whom Abshier describes as "a very capable young man," is the No. 2 guy.

"Whetsell is coming back. He's got good speed around 4.6. He's a step behind Miller. Miller's pretty speedy," Abshier said.

Wingback

Junior Joe Sims (6-2, 200) is a tough downhill runner and starts at wingback, a key running and receiving position in the Wing-T. Juniors Hubbs and Asher Linn are the backups and Bannon has the speed.

Receivers

The Tigers are a little thin at receiver. Hubbs gets the starting nod at split end.

"Hubbs can do the job. We need to get him the ball some," Abshier said.

Tight end

Senior Matthew Velasco (6-0, 225) will be counted on more this year. He has big play capability as a pass receiver breaking open from the tight end slot.

When the Tigers line up with a double tight end formation David Stephens will be on the field. Alex Martinez is trying to learn the tight end spot and Holt Caswell is also available. Offensive lineman Morgan Cobb could move to tight end.

Offensive Linemen

Senior Ryder Orr (6-2, 260) returns at left guard with enthusiastic Jaymon Rowe playing right guard.

"Ryder is our best lineman. He returns at that spot and handles it very well. He's probably an All-State guy, a big kid who moves very well. He played basketball and pitches in baseball, a good all-around athlete," Abshier said. "Jaymon's frame fits the offensive line better than what we've had in the past. He's a 2oo-pounder who enjoys it."

The coaches want Josh Ritchey to assert himself at guard and Brian Ward is a guy stepping up although he's still learning the role.

Connor Lantz is projected to play tackle but can also play guard.

Starting center Corbin Bowlin (6-1, 230) returns.

"He's done a fine job, but he's a newer version, a little heavier and taller with some experience under his belt," Abshier said.

There's a depth at center with 6-5 Hagan Ledbetter developing in his first year playing the position.

"He's very intelligent and smart," Abshier said.

Sophomores Cobb and Trey Froud (6-3, 220) stack the position. Junior Garrett Bishop is new to football and a little light, yet learning the role of snapper.

Senior Chayton Smith (5-10, 260) returns at left tackle with Lantz as his backup. Coaches want Baylor Kissinger to work his way into the mix. Froud has the size to play tackle.

Starting right tackle James Moss (5-11, 265) dropped 30 pounds. Robert Fleming could be in the mix, but pulled muscle in his back

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Orr destroys plays from defensive tackle. He's nimble on his feet for a guy his size and Abshier notes a quality athlete, who pitches for the baseball team.

"Ryder's our biggest and strongest and he might be the quickest off the ball. He's a guy the entire team is looking to," said Defensive Coordinator Nik Paroubek.

Velasco runs down ball carriers and the Tigers probably would not have lost at home to Lamar in the playoffs with him in the lineup.

"He's a bit of a playmaker," Paroubek said.

Bowlin rotates at defensive end keeping a fresh guy on the field.

Junior Brian Phipps is not as tall but extremely strong.

Ritchey possesses the physical tools of size and speed to earn playing time.

"We're looking for him to start making plays you expect him to make," Paroubek said.

Three different Tigers can man the nose guard spot, Moss and Smith are both large and strong while Ward is short and quick with in the words of Paroubek, "some real hidden strengths."

Outside Linebackers

Senior Tyler Dickerson (5-7, 150) is a returning starter, who's not very vocal, but always listening and tuned in to the coaches.

"He's a real try-hard kid who just does things right," Paroubek said.

Sims and Justin Bryars switch from the defensive line to linebacker.

"They were both defensive ends, who got quick and play with strength. Now, we're trying to use their athleticism in space," Paroubek said.

Sophomore Caleb Carte started both years in junior high.

Inside Linebackers

Returning starters Whetsell and Marrell play the run and pass well. Whetsell can run, is extremely strong, talented, and very physical. Marrell is one of the Tigers' strongest kids who squats over 400 pounds, loves the weight room, smart and savvy.

"We'll try to utilize their speed and have them stay on the field all four downs," Paroubek said.

Two juniors pushing for playing time, David Stevens and Spencer Allen, have each played well and Paroubek expects them to be on the field more this year.

Cornerbacks

Hubbs returns as a starting cornerback after playing well as a sophomore.

"We're expecting big things from him. He's a pitcher in baseball, a very talented kid," Paroubek said.

Vance and Edwards can play either safety or cornerback.

"They are good athletes and very savvy. They will help us at cornerback," Paroubek said.

Vance brings intelligence while working that spot.

Safeties

Returning starters Miller and Patterson man the safety spots. Coaches are excited about Linn's ability after demonstrating a knack for the position on last year's scout team. Sophomore Braxton Breshears leads a host of sophomores whom coaches hope can contribute.