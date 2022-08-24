WCEL Obituaries for Aug. 24, 2022

Photo: Brown, Hall, Sanchez

Nellene Augusta Adkins

Nellene Augusta Adkins, age 80, of Farmington, Ark., passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville. Daughter of Edward Brice and Marguerite Imogene (Tucker) Gates, Nellene was born in Peach Orchard, Ark., on April 2, 1942. On May 9, 1970, she married James Arden "Big Jim" Adkins at the North Acres General Baptist Church in Sikeston, Missouri; he preceded her in death on July 13, 1998.

Nellene worked as an aide for special needs children at the Southwind Middle School in Memphis, Tennessee. She was an avid collector of "stuff," enjoyed shopping, and in her spare time she gave so much taking care of others. Her family was the most important thing in her life and her grandchildren were her greatest pride and joy. Nellene was a dear soul who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include two children, James "Jim" Adkins II, and his wife Alana, of Fayetteville, and Norma Reynolds, and her husband Chris, of Farmington; three grandchildren, Ava Adkins, A.J. Adkins, and Emily Reynolds; two brothers, Edward D. Gates and his wife Marie, of Miner, Missouri, Kevin Gates and his wife Debbie, of Carlyle, Illinois; two sisters, Patricia Comstock and her husband Lee, of Sikeston, Missouri, and Carlette Proukou and her husband Spear, of Russell, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.

Grace Joy Brown

Grace Joy Brown, age 98, a longtime resident of the Lincoln area, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born December 21, 1923, in Fly Creek, Arkansas, the daughter of Thomas Lloyd and Sarah Dorcas (Cox) Reed.

Grace was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Lincoln, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband H.K. "Ballie" Brown, two grandchildren, Joyce Carleen McGuire and Susan Renae Quickle; one sister, Martha Elizabeth Parr; five brothers, Allen, Harold Leon, Robert King, Kenneth Eugene and George Ivan Reed.

Survivors include her son, Gary Lee Brown and his wife Sharon of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; two daughters, Glenna Colene Hoaldridge and her husband Hank of Burleson, Texas, and Jolleen Adams and her husband Greg of Fayetteville, Arkansas; 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 21 great great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Reese Cemetery.

Earl Farrell

Earl Farrell, 70, of Hogeye, Arkansas, passed away August 3, 2022. He was born August 13, 1951, son of Charlie Earl Farrell, Wanda (Casey) Prince, and stepfather Doyle "Doc" Prince.

Earl was a self-made entrepreneur who believed in working hard and playing harder. He served in the U.S. Army. In 1982, he started a business out of the back of his pickup truck, and over the last 40 years led the company to become Hogbox. He was a world traveler, marathon runner and classic rock enthusiast. Earl spoke several languages and enjoyed his time abroad, especially in Germany. His mechanical aptitude and willingness and ability to build something from nothing was amazing. His knowledge on a multitude of subjects and unique view of how to perceive the world will be missed. He did not live an ordinary life.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Carolyn Farrell of Hogeye, AR; brothers, Paul Farrell of San Antonio, TX, and Doyle Prince Jr. of Cincinnati, AR; son, Travis Farrell and wife Abigail of Springdale, AR; daughter, Casey Farrell and husband Marco Tarrillo of Springdale, AR; and four grandchildren, Franklin, David, Josephine and Evan.

As per his wishes, no public services will be held.

He was a board member of White Rock Cemetery and contributions to the cemetery would honor his legacy. Donations may be made to Simmons First Bank for White Rock Cemetery.

Andrea Lea Hall

Andrea Lea Hall, age 58, a resident of Rogers, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Fayetteville. She was born January 4, 1964, in Maywood, California, the daughter of Wayne and Mary LaVonne (Phillips) Hall.

Andrea graduated from Prairie Grove High School and completed her bachelor degree from the University of Arkansas. She continued to be a lifelong Razorback baseball and basketball fan. Andrea joined Walton Enterprises in January 1988 as one of only five employees. As the office grew, she worked in many capacities including accounting, payroll, human relations and taxation. Most of her responsibilities centered around her role as a Senior Accountant. Andrea was active in high school in many years, including a member of the Annual staff, Future Homemakers of America, Spanish Club and the Math and Science Club. She was also was a member of the Junior National Honor Society and served on the Student Council. She played basketball all four years and received many hours during high school, such as Society of Distinguished High School Students, DAR Good Citizenship Award and Girl's State Delegate. She was elected "Most Likely To Succeed" her senior year.

With all these accomplishments, Andrea's greatest accomplishment was her friendship. We will miss her smile, sense of humor, her willingness to help with anything, her compassionate nature. Andrea was not just a classmate. She was our friend and she will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her mother, LaVonne Hall.

Survivors include her father, Wayne Hall; one brother, Charles Hall; one nephew, Colton Hall; and one niece, Shelby Hall.

Funeral service was held Monday, August 15, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Prairie Grove Senior Center or the Prairie Grove Library.

Margorie Edith Long

Margorie Edith Long, 92, a resident of Prairie Grove, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Fayetteville. She was born September 28, 1929, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Kenneth Earl and Lillian Marie (Schenhoff) Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Loy Long; brothers, Joe & Jr. Thompson; and one sister, Lorella Howell.

Survivors include her three sons, Rickey Loy Long (Brenda), Kenneth Randall Long (Leta) and Danny Keith Long (Karla), all of Prairie Grove; three sisters, Jewell Barnett of Prairie Grove, Thelma Gregg of Springdale and Neva Parker of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Kym Cook, Karlene Wylie, Kara Smith, Nicole Evans, Dustin Long, Wesley Long, Cassy Long, Stacy Long and Sarah Gardner; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Alex, Levi, Kaleb, Haleigh, Bradley, Rahely, Westin, Linley, Hudson, Harper, Millie, Benton, Hayden, Bryce, Hannah, Payton and Liam; great-great-grandchildren, Serayah, Oakleigh and baby Wilsie

Memorial service was held Friday, August 19, at 10 a.m. at the Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Lorenzo Vest Sanchez

Lorenzo Vest Sanchez, age 30, residing in Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday August, 13, 2022.

Lorenzo was born May 25, 1992, in Fayetteville, AR. He grew up in Lincoln, AR, and spent his life helping and caring for others and his family.

At the age of 18 he graduated from Lincoln High School and then went on to have his one and only son, Gabriel Sanchez, with Kelsey Skelton. He enjoyed taking Gabriel out fishing, listening to music with his surround system going, playing video games, cracking jokes and going for drives in his truck. Gabriel was his whole world.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; grandma, Darlene Vest, and grandpa, Charles Vest, and grandpa, Isidro Mancera.

He is survived by his son, Gabriel Sanchez; mom, Sharon Denton and stepdad Richard Denton; sister, Angie Perkins, wife of Amanda Perkins; brother, Charles Perkins, husband of Christy Perkins; brother, Oscar Perkins; brother, Roy Sanchez, husband of Paige Sanchez; sister Manicka Cheatham, wife of Darien Cheatham; sister, Micaela Nickles, wife of Justin Nickles; sister, Rosa Hernandez, girlfriend of Daniel Escobar; stepsisters, Shaina Denton, Tonya Denton and Lilly Denton; aunts and uncle, Leshia Holcomb, Lawanda Hall, Sandra Langarica (Big Nanna) and her husband Lupe Gomez (Tio); nieces, nephews, cousins, a great aunt and many extended family members.

Funeral service was held Friday, August 19, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel. Burial was in the Rhea Cemetery.

Sanchez

