What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Yoga In The Creekside Park

The next event for Let's Move, Farmington will be yoga lessons from 9-10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at Creekside Park. Meet at the big pavilion. The event is sponsored by the city's Community Development Committee.

Fall CleanUp

The Fall Cleanup for Farmington residents will be held 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 and 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 24. Drop off is at the public works building, 380 N. Broyles St. Proof of residency is required. Electronics will be accepted. What's not acceptable: household trash, hardardous waste, refrigerants, yard waste, construction material, tires, paint, gas or oil.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Library Book Sale

Friends of Prairie Grove Library will have its Buck-A-Bag sale from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 27. The sale will be in the pavilion in the parking lot at the library. Price will be $1 per bag of books, $3 per box of books.

Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday, Sept. 4, please call Marion Cowan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group, please plan on 20-30 minutes of song. Everyone else bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music.