Wolves Confident Returning To 4A-1

LINCOLN -- Lincoln believes it can do what no other Wolves' football team has ever accomplished, qualify for the playoffs for a third straight year this season despite being bumped up to 4A.

During his first stint at Lincoln as offensive coordinator under former head coach Don Harrison from 2018-2019 Lincoln head coach Reed Mendoza got familiar with the 4A-1, a league which the Wolves rejoin this season. On paper at least the schedule appears to present several "winnable" conference games.

"I'm not one who's afraid to say things. I have confidence in my guys. We feel like we'll be just fine. We return a lot of starters and we're looking forward to the challenge. One of our goals is to make it three years in a row in the playoffs. God willing, if we stay healthy I think we will," Mendoza said.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Junior Drew Moore (6-2, 185) struggled in the nonconference season last year, then led the Wolves to a 47-point explosion in their fourth game and became a force to be reckoned with.

"Drew improved steadily throughout the year. Really as a sophomore late in the season he became a leader for us. He's always done a good job of commanding the offense, making sure we're lined up and lined up correctly, making sure everybody's on the same page so that's a given. That's something we don't have to worry about, which is nice," Mendoza said.

Sophomore Kale Jones will be the backup quarterback. Behind him is freshman Kaden Job promoted to varsity over the summer.

"He's a ninth grader, we're moving him to play senior high ball and he's a little bit of a utility player for us as well. You might see him at some defensive line, you might see him at some linebacker, then you might see him in the slot [receiver] or in the fullback position. Kaden can throw the ball around a little bit. He's just a good athlete, does a lot of things well," Mendoza said.

Jace Birkes adds depth at quarterback.

Runningback

Once Jones got promoted to varsity four games into the 2021 season, his running ability made a major difference and played a key role in the mid-season turnaround from an 0-4 start to a playoff team.

"It was a tough decision because we felt like we had a great shot to win the junior high conference [title] and we still take Charleston to overtime without Kale for a chance to do that. We came up a little bit short," Mendoza said.

Senior Layne Sellers spells Jones and will be utilized in short yardage situations.

"Layne's an old school football player, he's hard nosed, blue collar, and there's nothing flashy about the way he plays on offense. He's just going to get behind the shoulder pads and keep his feet moving and get what he can," Mendoza said.

Ruger Remington might see some carries as well, and the Wolves could move Caden Brewer or Kellar Price into the backfield.

H-Back

The Wolves' spread offense operates mostly out of H-back type alignments, and won't get into any true fullback type sets. Job will play a lot of that H-back or Sniffer Back" as the Wolves refer to the position. Sellers can also man the spot. Guys coming out of the backfield are demonstrating a capacity to catch the ball in pass routes.

"You feel like it's a trickle-down effect from the NFL to college to high school or from college on down to high school depending on how you look at it, but in 80-to-90 percent of offense the runningback has to be able to catch the ball. We feel like three out of four of our possibilities really do a good job. Some of them can even play receiver so that definitely adds versatility and another weapon for us," Mendoza said.

Receivers

Birkes is one of several Wolves who can play receiver. As a freshman at the junior high level Birkes was a big playmaker and again carries the potential every time he steps on the field because he's got a burning will to win and will try to beat the other team if he can possibly find a way to do it.

The junior class has several guys with a penchant for catching the ball and running for extra yards including slot receiver Kellar Price who had over 400 yards receiving in 2021.

Mendoza hails both for their consistent pass-catching abilities.

"When you throw it their way you feel confident that they're going to come down with it," Mendoza said.

Caden Brewer will start in the other slot while the Wolves's other outside receiver is just going to kind of be a rotation of some younger guys, possibly a junior and a couple of sophomores.

"We feel good about our receiving corps," Mendoza said.

Offensive Line

As of the second week of August, Lincoln's projected starting offensive from left to right features left tackle Ryan Provence, a returning starter, left guard Kevin Lee, another returning starter, center Val Diaz, who started as a sophomore and missed all of last year, right guard would either be Bryce Bradley or Bryson Sams, and right tackle Caleb Roy, a returning starter.

Four out of the five are returning starters, counting Diaz, who was out last year with an injury, and the fifth, Bradley, started some games at the end of last season.

Mendoza praises new offensive line coaches, Coach Jake Heinrich and Coach Jacob Yarbis, for doing an excellent job with enhancing the Wolves' physicality.

"We like our group up front. We love them. I think they're going to, again maybe not ever give you that wow factor, but they can be really, really solid," Mendoza said.

DEFENSE

Defensive Coordinator J Keith resigned to take the head baseball coaching job at Siloam Springs. That prompted Mendoza to switch from a career offensive coach to take over Lincoln's defense.

"Defensively, we return a lot of starters as well. We didn't graduate much production. We did lose a couple of kids that we planned to have back that did have a lot of production, but that's fine," Mendoza said.

Defensive Line

On the defensive line the coaches welcome Mason Adkins, who hasn't played since his freshman year. He's a big kid, 6-3, 220 pounds, whom Mendoza said plays with an incredible motor, and looks to start at nose guard.

At one defensive end it's kind of a rotation of Bradley and Sams. They'll just kind of split time on both sides of the ball and coaches will keep them as fresh as possible. The other defensive end position could be Roy, Provence or sophomore Ty Moss, who played last year on that freshman team and did a really good job.

Linebackers

The Wolves return three of four linebackers with Price, Jones and Sellers along with Chris West, who played significant minutes last year. Trace Wallace is back after missing last year with a knee injury. Job will factor into linebacker as well.

"I feel really good about that crew, they're undersized but hard-nosed and physical. They make up for the size difference with their physicality," Mendoza said.

Secondary

Birkes, a second year starter, plays a ballhawking safety. Brewer plays one cornerback with the second position up for grabs. Burks is rotating with Junior Hall. Price played safety during fall camp.

"It's kind of some moving pieces there, but we're getting them more settled more and more every day," Mendoza said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicking Game

Senior Tsimtxhua Vang gives Lincoln a leg up in its kicking game.

"He offers us a weapon there and he will be back. He has to have a little bit of wind, but here [at Wolfpack Stadium] there is always wind so at least for one half we're going to be able to put it in the end zone [on kickoffs] and that's what we'll try to do make them drive the length of the field and it's hard for any offense to do that," Mendoza said.

Vang also provides a field goal option in a last second situation or end of the half scenario.

"He's got the leg to legitimately stretch it out. I think in practice last year he hit from 47, maybe 48, but you feel [kicking] from 35 yards with him for sure.

Punting

Jones will punt this year.