2022 Clothesline Fair Opens Saturday





PRAIRIE GROVE -- For the second consecutive year, Prairie Grove Lions Club is in charge of all major aspects of the annual Clothesline Fair.

And the goal for the 2022 Clothesline Fair is to try to make it as normal as possible, said Casey Copeland, Lions Club president.

Considered one of the oldest arts and crafts festivals in Arkansas, the Clothesline Fair has something for everyone: food, arts and craft vendors, a community parade, gospel music, square dancing, history, all in the beautiful setting of Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

The fair opens at 8 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 and runs through Monday, Sept. 5. It is free to the public. The state park charges a $5 parking fee each day. Other lots also are available for parking, some paid and some free.

The Lions Club has always coordinated food concessions and the square dancing for the fair. Last year, it took over the arts and crafts vendors from the Arts Center of the Ozarks.

Copeland said the 2022 fair will have more than 100 arts and crafts vendors and more food vendors that in previous years.

One thing he said he learned from last year's Clothesline Fair was not to panic.

"There's no problem that's not fixable," Copeland said.

The fair opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the arts and crafts booths that will feature artisans selling, displaying and demonstrating their handmade wares

Food and drink concessions will be going on throughout all three days. The Lions Club will continue with its traditional concession stand out of the Latta Barn and offer chicken, smoked bologna and turkey legs. For Saturday and Monday evenings, the Lions Club opens another food stand with hamburgers and other items during the square dance competitions.

Square dancing starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Monday for exhibition groups. The competition square dance groups will take the stage at the amphitheater beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday and then again at 6 p.m. Monday.

Gospel music is the featured program on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. Several gospel and country/ southern gospel groups are scheduled to sing that afternoon. Picnic tables are available for sitting and many people bring their own chairs to relax and enjoy the music.

The Clothesline Fair Parade, sponsored by Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce, will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the junior high on Mock Street. The parade travels along Mock Street onto Buchanan Street and ends at the state park.

Taryn Golden, chamber interim president, said the parade should "feel very similar to pre-covid."

Groups or individuals do not have to pre-register for the parade, and there is not an entry fee.

"Just show up and line up," Golden said.

Square dance groups are asked to line up at the high school, and everyone else will line up around the junior high (the former middle school building) and near the football stadium.

Golden is expecting lots of parade entries this year, including winners from the Miss Clothespin pageant, square dance groups, churches, classic vehicles and tractors. Since this is an election year, Golden also expects candidates and dignitaries will be in the parade.

More information about the parade lineup is available on the Prairie Grove Chamber's Facebook page.

"We're looking forward to it," Golden said. "We have lots of volunteers this year and we're hoping for good weather."

Mattison Griffin, Battlefield State Park interpreter, said the park is not planning any special Civil War programs during the Clothesline Fair but Hindman Hall Museum & Visitor Center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days. The museum and visitor center has interactive exhibits, artifacts and videos, along with a gift shop and restrooms.

Griffin says visitors to the Clothesline Fair shouldn't be surprised to see a few volunteers on site portraying General Hindman and General Blunt. These volunteers will be glad to share information about the generals, the Battle of Prairie Grove and upcoming reenactment in December.



