2022 Clothesline Fair Schedule

Sept. 3-5

Concessions and food trucks open all three days. State Park parking, $5.

Saturday, Sept. 3

8 a.m. -- 5 p.m. Hindman Hall Museum and Visitor Center open

8 a.m. -- 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Vendors

9 a.m. -- Clothesline Fair Parade

1 p.m. -- Exhibition Square Dancing (Amphitheater)

6 p.m. -- Square Dance Competition (Amphitheater)

Sunday, Sept. 4

8 a.m. -- 5 p.m. Hindman Hall/Museum Open

8 a.m. -- 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Vendors

1-5 p.m. -- Gospel Singing at the bandstand

Monday, Sept. 5

8 a.m. -- 5 p.m. Hindman Hall/Museum Open

8 a.m. -- 3 p.m. Arts and Crafts Vendors

1 p.m. -- Exhibition Square Dancing (Amphitheater)

6 p.m. -- Square Dance Competition (Amphitheater)