2022 Clothesline Fair Schedule

Sept. 3-5
Concessions and food trucks open all three days. State Park parking, $5.
Saturday, Sept. 3
8 a.m. -- 5 p.m. Hindman Hall Museum and Visitor Center open
8 a.m. -- 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Vendors
9 a.m. -- Clothesline Fair Parade
1 p.m. -- Exhibition Square Dancing (Amphitheater)
6 p.m. -- Square Dance Competition (Amphitheater)
Sunday, Sept. 4
8 a.m. -- 5 p.m. Hindman Hall/Museum Open
8 a.m. -- 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Vendors
1-5 p.m. -- Gospel Singing at the bandstand
Monday, Sept. 5
8 a.m. -- 5 p.m. Hindman Hall/Museum Open
8 a.m. -- 3 p.m. Arts and Crafts Vendors
1 p.m. -- Exhibition Square Dancing (Amphitheater)
6 p.m. -- Square Dance Competition (Amphitheater)