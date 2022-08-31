2022 Exhibition Square Dance Order

Order is organized by age of dancers and is the same on both days. The first group will dance at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Monday, with about 13 groups dancing per hour.

1. Two Step Twirlers

2. Skirts N Spurs

3. The Star Spanglers

4. Levi's & Lace

5. Dudes & Daisies

6. Biscuits + Gravy

7. Crazy Daisies

8. Flirts & Skirts

9. Crazy Eights

10. Kindness and Charm

11. Guns and Roses

12. Cowboys and Cancans

13. Hot Mess Express

14. Southern Sweethearts

15. Rubies N' Rascals

16. Southern Belles and Whistles

17. Lassos and Lashes

18. Belles and Beaus

19. Southern Spunk

20. The Rowdy Ramblers

21. Blue Jeans and Bloomers

22. Trouble Squared

23. The Pinwheels

24. Twisting Tornadoes

25. Diamonds + Dust

26. Tophand Twirlers

27. Boots N' Bling

28. Lashes and Lassos

29. Twine and Twirl

30. Hicks + Chicks

31. Southern Sass

32. Southern Spinners

33. Bandanas and Pearls

34. Picnic Bandits

35. Buckles N Belles

36. Twist and Shout

37. Rhinestones and Ropers

38. Sparkle + Stomp

39. Chaos and Charm

40. Twirling Stars and Shooting Spurs

41. Country Chaos

42. Footloose and Fancy Free

43. Gunz-n-Glitz

44. Daisies and Dukes

45. Johnny's + June's

46. Camo N Sass

47. Boots & Bows

48. Spurs and Pearls

49. Toe Tappers and Knee Slappers

50. Bows and Buckles

51. Pearsnaps + Pettiskirts

52. Belles and Whistles

53. Dust + Diamonds

54. Cowboy Boots + Southern Roots

55. The Boot Scooters

56. Southern Grace

57. Stars N Stripes

58. American Grace

59. Arkansas Dandies

60. Pistols N Pearls

61. Twirling Thunder

62. Grit and Grace