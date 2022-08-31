2022 Square Dance Competition Order

6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 and 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 at the amphitheater.

Saturday order below. Order is reversed Monday night.

1. Dudes N Daisies

2. Levis N Lace

3. Arkansas Outlaws

4. Southern Trouble

5. Ozark Outlaws

6. Cowboys N Cancans

7. Dixie Derby

8. Angels & Outlaws

9. Cowboys and Angels

10. Southern Spinners

11. Hometown Highsteppers

12. Southern Charm

13. Cowboy Hats & Southern Sass

14. Lassos and Lace

15. Shotgun Shells N' Southern Belles

16. Southern Dynamite

17. Ropers and Ribbons

18. Sparkles and Spurs

19. Boots and Bows

20. Dirty Boots and Southern Roots

Exhibition dances start at 1 p.m., Saturday and Monday.