2022 Square Dance Competition Order

6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 and 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 at the amphitheater.
Saturday order below. Order is reversed Monday night.
1. Dudes N Daisies
2. Levis N Lace
3. Arkansas Outlaws
4. Southern Trouble
5. Ozark Outlaws
6. Cowboys N Cancans
7. Dixie Derby
8. Angels & Outlaws
9. Cowboys and Angels
10. Southern Spinners
11. Hometown Highsteppers
12. Southern Charm
13. Cowboy Hats & Southern Sass
14. Lassos and Lace
15. Shotgun Shells N' Southern Belles
16. Southern Dynamite
17. Ropers and Ribbons
18. Sparkles and Spurs
19. Boots and Bows
20. Dirty Boots and Southern Roots
Exhibition dances start at 1 p.m., Saturday and Monday.