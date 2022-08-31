A Tip Of The Hat

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER After more than three hours, Tripp Perkins, a fifth grader at Farmington Middle School and member of Cove Creek Clever Clovers 4-H Club, was the last one to show at the Junior Livestock Premium Auction on Aug 25, 2022, at the Washington County Fair. He had fun with the auction, taking off his cowboy hat and placing it on his market goat. His goat went for a high bid of $4,000.

