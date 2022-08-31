Cardinals Break Down Greenbrier 49-20

FARMINGTON -- Senior middle linebacker Cooper Gardenhire scored on a pick six, twice carried the ball for touchdown runs, ran in a 2-point conversion and wreaked havoc as Farmington won its season-opener.

There was plenty of celebration to go around as the Cardinals beat Greenbrier for the first time in school history by a 49-20 margin on the road Friday.

Top coaches persistently surround themselves with quality assistants and Farmington's J.R. Eldridge went to a proven guy, bringing in Casey Moreland, who previously served as an offensive coordinator for Eldridge at Arkadelphia but has also functioned as a defensive coordinator.

Farmington's defense turned in an extraordinary performance in Moreland's first game as defensive coordinator, holding Greenbrier to 10 yards rushing with Gardenhire returning an interception 14 yards for a touchdown to go with 11 tackles, 2 for losses and a sack plus fellow linebacker Andrew Disheroon's fumble recovery and six tackles.

They weren't the only ones flying to the football. Defensive backs Wyatt Powell (6) and Sam Wells (5) combined for 11 tackles while defensive lineman Carter Moad made three tackles behind the line of scrimmage, highlighted by a pair of sacks.

Junior quarterback Cameron Vanzant benefited from protection up front by a revamped offensive line that includes Dawson Triplett switching from the defense to right tackle along with returning starters Hunter Marshall and Riley Lockard plus seniors Hunter Bentley and Emery Wadell moving into the starting lineup. Vanzant completed 24 of 32 passes for 210 yards with touchdown strikes of 4 yards to Gabe Burfitt and 18 yards to Peyton Funk in the first quarter.

Vanzant settled into the role as starting quarterback last year. He thinks his personal attitude towards those around him on the field and in the huddle went a long ways towards being accepted into the starting lineup.

"I think they already respected me because I respect everybody out there. We all respect each other. That's something that coach puts forward to us. We all are supposed to respect our teammates. Even my backup quarterback I respect him a lot even though he's not starting it doesn't really matter. I respect the other team, I respect them all," Vanzant said.

Zach Ralston got good forward rolls, averaging 56 yards a punt on two kicks. The Cardinals excelled on punt coverage, downing a 59-yard punt at the Panther one in the first half. That helped win the battle for field position and set up Farmington's first touchdown.

The Cardinals scored twice on sustained drives in the second period with Luke Elsik scoring on an 8-yard carry and Gardenhire bulling his way in from the one as Farmington jumped out to a 28-7 lead dazzling Greenbrier fans unaccustomed to seeing the Panthers trail by three touchdowns with 2:43 left in the first half.

The Panthers' only score in the first 21:17 came on special teams with speedster Carter Mcelhany's 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Eldridge came into the season optimistic about his receiving corps hailing Funk for his offseason work ethic, "The way that he catches the football, the way that he runs his routes, the way that he blocks on the perimeter," while noting Lawson DeVault made a ton of plays last year and presents "an explosive, dynamic player with the ball and without the ball."

"I'm just looking forward to those guys being able to produce for us," Eldridge said.

Funk caught 12 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown while DeVault reeled in 7 catches for 55 yards. Greenbrier began the contest playing each wide-out straight up, but the Panthers' 1-on-1 coverage proved futile and they used double-teams in the second half. With the defensive focus shifted, Farmington ran the ball, effectively churning out 173 yards on 34 rushes for a 5.1 average gain. Russell Hodge (14-for-92), Elsik (9-for-65), and Trey Moser (6-for-15). combined for 172 yards on the ground.

Greenbrier made things interesting by scoring 13 unanswered points over a 5:49 stretch of the second and third periods. Panther quarterback Kane Griffin hit Mcelhany on a 67-yard touchdown pass with 1:49 remaining in the first half. The Panthers took the second half kickoff and drove 65 yards in six plays with the pair hooking up for a 46-yard touchdown pass. Ralston blocked one of the extra-point kicks, but the Cardinal lead shrunk to 28-20.

Farmington answered with Vanzant engineering a 12-play, 78-yard drive capped by Gardenhire's second rushing touchdown. Jorge Cervantes booted the PAT pushing the lead back to two touchdowns at 35-20 with 3:42 showing in the third quarter.

Cardinal kickoff coverage set up the defense, pinning Greenbrier at its own seven on the ensuing kickoff, and Gardenhire jumped into the passing lane and scored untouched from 14 yards out with his first interception of the season.

"Our offense runs something similar. I was looking at the quarterback's eyes. He kept looking at No. 88 the whole time.

Cervantes added the point-after kick expanding the lead to 42-22, an advantage Farmington owned at the end of the third period.

Wells' 22-yard punt return gave the offense a short field late in the fourth. The Cardinals cashed in moving the ball 51 yards in nine plays with Hodge as the workhorse. The 5-feet-10, 180 pound sophomore carried the ball seven times for 44 yards and punched the ball in for a touchdown with 2:54 left. Cervantes' kick staked the Cardinals out to a 49-20 lead.

Hodges' opposite number, Greenbrier senior Matthew Garrett, wearing Panther jersey No. 10, got belted by the Cardinals' coverage team on the next kickoff. When time expired Farmington celebrated its first victory in the series after playing Greenbrier every year in the 5A West since 2014.

This week Farmington takes on Springdale, coming off a 24-14 loss to 5A West Harrison. The Cardinals beat the Class 7A Bulldogs, 20-19, last year. Friday's kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.

Farmington 49, Greenbrier 20

Farmington^--^13^15^14^7^--^49

Greenbrier^--^7^6^7^0^--^20

First Quarter

Farmington -- Gabe Burfitt 4-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (kick), 8:50.

Greenbrier -- Carter Mcelhany 89-yard kickoff return (Kane Griffin kick), 8:36.

Farmington -- Peyton Funk 18-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Jorge Cervantes kick), 2:51.

Second Quarter

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 8-yard run (Cooper Gardenhire run), 10:20.

Farmington -- Cooper Gardenhire 1-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 2:43.

Greenbrier -- Carter Mcelhany 67-yard pass from Kane Griffin (kick blocked), 1:49.

Third Quarter

Greenbrier -- Carter Mcelhany 46-yard pass from Kane Griffin (Kane Griffin kick), 8:06.

Farmington -- Cooper Gardenhire 2-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 3:42.

Farmington -- Cooper Gardenhire 14-yard interception return (Jorge Cervantes kick), 1:57.

Fourth Quarter

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 1-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 2:54.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Greenbrier

Total plays^72^56

First downs^22^9

Total offense^383^268

Rushes-yards^34-173^22-10

Passing yards^210^258

Rush average^5.1^2.2

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^24-32-210-2-0^13-23-258-2-1

Punts-Avg.^2-56.0^6-38

Penalties-Yds^N/A^N/A

Turnovers^2^2

Fumbles lost^2^1

Third-down conversion^8-11^6-12

Fourth-down conversion^1-1^0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Russell Hodge 14-92, Luke Elsik 9-65, Trey Moser 6-15, Cooper Gardenhire 3-3, Cameron Vanzant 2-(-2). Totals 34-173. Greenbrier, Totals 10-22.

PASSING -- Farmington, Cameron Vanzant 24-32-210-2-0. Greenbrier, Kane Griffin 13-23-258-2-1.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Peyton Funk 12-130, Lawson DeVault 7-55, Hunter Reaves 1-16, Luke Elsik 3-5, Gabe Burfitt 1-4. Totals 24-210. Greenbrier, Totals 13-258.