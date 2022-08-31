Commission Extends Mini Storage Project

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission agreed to extend for one year the large-scale development permit for Holland Crossing Mini Storage and to allow it to be built in two phases.

The owner of the property, Alberta Investments, Inc., has a contract pending to sell the property and the project. As part of the sales contract, the buyer has requested that the seller provide all the required approvals needed to acquire permits that would allow construction to begin once the sale has closed, according to a letter from ARG Property Management, LLC.

The planning commission approved the large scale development plan for Holland Crossing Mini Storage at its July 26, 2021, meeting. The original plan showed the mini storage development would have 17 buildings and one access for customers and employees off Holland Drive. The property will have two other entrances for fire only, one from North Marietta Way and the other from North Broadway Drive.

The buyer wants to build the storage units in two phases, according to James Geurtz with EDA engineering firm. Phase 1 would be just west of North Holland Drive and east of the gas/sewer easement for the property and have seven buildings. Phase 2 would be located west of the gas/sewer easement and have 10 buildings.

The commission approved the requests with the understanding that all conditions as outlined by city engineer Chris Brackett be met. In addition, the commission decided that the two fire entrances could not be used for construction purposes.