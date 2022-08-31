Council Members Opt Out Of Running Again

LINCOLN -- Out of eight Lincoln City Council members, five did not file to run for election in the Nov. 8 general election, though member Amanda Thomas said it was not her intention not to run.

Thomas said between working two jobs, taking her children places over the summer, breaking her wrist and taking classes for a master's degree, plus a vacation, she just missed the deadline.

"I very much enjoy being on Lincoln City Council and making (hopefully a positive) difference for the citizens of Lincoln," Thomas wrote in a message about why she did not file for re-election.

Only one person, Abegail Birkes, filed for Thomas' seat, Ward 2, Position 2. She will be unopposed in the general election.

Thomas said she would support someone in that position any way she could.

Johnny Stowers, Michelle Davis and Billy Rusher did not file for re-election, according to the county clerk's office. Council member David McBride, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in April 2021, did not file to run to continue serving in that position.

According to state law, if no one files for a position then the current elected official would continue to serve in that seat, unless the person resigns.

No one filed for Rusher's position, Ward 3, Position 1. Last week, Rusher, who is finishing up his first two-year term on the council, said he would continue serving because he did not want to give up the spot and let the mayor appoint someone for the vacancy.

Rusher said he didn't file to run for re-election "because it wasn't doing any good. It's a no-win situation."

Rusher said when it comes to votes on the council, the numbers are skewed toward the establishment.

No one filed for McBride's position either, which means he would continue serving unless he resigns from office. McBride last week said he preferred not to comment on why he did not file to run for election. He said he's not made up his mind on whether he would continue to serve in the seat.

Davis, who also is in her second year of a two-year term for Ward 1, Position 2 , said she didn't want to file for re-election.

"No one wants me here," Davis said. "I get interrupted and everyone blows me off."

She cited as an example comments she made at the Aug. 16 meeting that a husband and wife should not be allowed to serve on the Lincoln Public Library Board because of a possible conflict of interest. Davis voted against the motion to appoint the library board members for that reason.

"It's not illegal but it's inappropriate," she said. "It's terrible optics. I'm trying to prevent that and I get shut down."

Claire Bailey was the only candidate to file for Ward 1, Position 2.

Council member Johnny Stowers, who is in his third term on the council, said he did not file for re-election basically because he's "tired" at this point. He didn't say whether he might run again in the future.

Council members Terry Bryson and Doug Moore filed to run for re-election. Moore is unopposed for Ward 1, Position 1. Bryson is being challenged by Jerrod Birkes for Ward 2, Position 2. Mary West was appointed earlier this year to fill a vacancy for Ward 3, Position 2 and filed for that position. West is unopposed.

Mayor Doug Hutchens last week said it did not bother him that so many council members did not file to run for election.

"I'm OK with everything that's going on," Hutchens said. "A little movement is good."

He said he was a little bit surprised that more people did not pick up candidate packets and file to run for city council but noted many people do not realize what all is involved with serving on the city council until they look into it.