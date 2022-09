Farmington United Methodist Church

Farmington United Methodist Church will start a children's choir program, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 7 as part of its Wednesday night activities.

Mary Jane Silva, a retired Farmington elementary teacher, will be the children's choir director for kids in third-sixth grades.

The Wednesday schedule will be 5:30 p.m., dinner and Communion; 6 p.m., classes for all ages; 6:40 p.m., children's choir; 7 p.m., adult choir. Anyone interested is invited to come.