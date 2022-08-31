First Game Coaching Analysis

LINCOLN -- For the first time in his career Reed Mendoza is calling the defense challenging himself to expand his vision and increase his level of expertise as head coach. He's glad to have senior Mason Adkins (6-3, 220) back on the roster. Adkins disrupted plays against Greenland during Friday's 58-38 win from his defensive line position.

"Especially early, the defensive line was really good. Mason's definitely an effort guy. He plays hard every snap and does a good job for us," Mendoza said.

Mendoza won't take the sails out of a win by complaining about areas that need improvement. He's careful to balance those concerns with praise for the assignments that were carried out.

"A kid that always does the job, seems to be in the right spot all the time is Kellar Price. He had a few big plays tonight and also Trace Wallace. The screen [pass] hurt us a lot, but the times that we were able to stuff it mostly Trace Wallace was responsible for that. He snuffed it out a few times," Mendoza said.

Mendoza isn't afraid to start underclassmen. The effect of the speed sophomore Caden Brewer brings to the cornerback spot generated an impact.

"Caden's a tough kid. He is fast and he just gets the job done," Mendoza said.

Freshman Kayden Job turned in a stellar performance ripping down a 27-yard reception in the midst of a triple team and sealing the win with a late fourth quarter interception.

"Kayden makes plays, that who he is. That's his personality. He's not shy from the moment. He went up and he won and that wasn't a surprise," Mendoza said.

The coaches provide a working role model in teamwork as they conduct the Lincoln offense, which produced 591 yards of total offense and 51 points in its first outing. Seven points were attributed to the defense with Jace Birkes returning an interception 60 yards for a touchdown.

Mendoza's turned the offensive play calling over to assistants Mason Wann and Shad Surber.

"Coach Mendoza is trying to focus more on the defense, but he helps out a lot because of all of his experience and then Coach Heinrich is big on the offensive line for us so he's telling us how we can run it. So, we're all kind of collectively putting things in there," Wann said.

As Wann roves the sideline, he's got Surber in his ear, basically saying, "Hey, I think this will work to this."

"He can see everything from the [sky] box so much better," Wann said.

Wann, too, was focused on a concentrated dosage of self evaluation. Lincoln settled for a 38-yard T. Vang field goal on its first possession and couldn't capitalize on Price's first quarter interception turning the ball over on downs.

"We tried to come out and run it. We didn't have as much success as we wanted running the ball so we started throwing it and had a lot more success," Wann said. "We think we probably got five or six guys that can catch it and we spread them out. That helps Kale Jones and Layne Sellers run the ball."

With the Pirates laboring to contain Jones, the Wolves went deep. Birkes finished with 7 receptions for 243 yards and three touchdowns to pace the receiving corps as Lincoln built a 44-14 lead at the end of the third quarter.

"Jace Birkes, obviously had a crazy game, four total touchdowns, three receptions and a pick six. That's big time," Wann said.

Price also went over 100 yards receiving with 8 catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

That 30-point spread evaporated with Greenland converting a pair of turnovers and scoring 24 unanswered points including a trio of 2-point conversions to close within, 44-38, with 6:02 left in the fourth quarter.

"Honestly, we probably should have went back to more trying to run it later on, not trying to get away from it. We played pretty good offensively [except for] putting the ball on the ground one time and a couple of good plays [by Greenland] on those interceptions. "The second one was on me," Wann said.

Lincoln quarterback Drew Moore put up impressive numbers completing 26-of-44 passes for 472 yards and 5 touchdowns, but his second interception allowed Greenland to narrow the Wolves' lead to six.

"The kid jumped out of nowhere. That one was not an awesome call obviously because it put those guys [on offense] in conflict and they were all right there in his throwing window. The first one was tipped up in the air I think by our guy and they ran up under it, a crazy one. Those things will happen from time to time, but Drew did a great job and kept his composure. He was pretty much perfect on the night until very late [in the game]. He just missed on that little one and it got tipped up in the air. Usually you can miss one or two and something that freaky isn't going to happen, but he played really well," Wann said.

Maybe, the most telling thing is Lincoln scored 58 points. Last season it took the Wolves four games to score 61 points before the offense got rolling.

Mendoza didn't have much of a scouting report on this week's opponent, Westville, Okla., as of Friday, but assured Lincoln fans that would change over the weekend as the staff labored to to learn everything they could about the Yellowjackets this week.