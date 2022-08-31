Football Dexterity

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior Bryce Bradley (5-10, 200) successfully picks up two footballs with his left hand. Bradley is right-handed and out four weeks, but hasn't exactly been idle. He's a projected starter on the line.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior Bryce Bradley (5-10, 200) sustained a preseason separated shoulder injury. Bradley is right-handed and has been working on his dexterity with his left hand. Here, he picks up two footballs with his left hand.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior Bryce Bradley (5-10, 200) displays the "can do" attitude Lincoln needs as a smaller school competing in the 4A-1 Conference this season. Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza says Bradley should be back before conference play begins.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/What a difference a week makes. Lincoln junior Bryce Bradley dressed out for photo day on Friday well on the way to recovery from an injury that kept him out of Thursday's football scrimmage at Lamar.

