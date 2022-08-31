Lincoln All The Way

LINCOLN -- Several of the interesting dynamics playing out in Friday's nonconference game between Lincoln and former 3A-1 rival, Greenland, involved coaches and one provided the Wolves a tactical advantage.

With Lincoln head coach Reed Mendoza calling the defense, assistant coaches, Mason Wann and Shad Surber, called the offensive plays. Wann noted Surber called multiple plays that resulted in touchdowns utilizing his expertise to exploit the Pirate defense.

"I just happen to know what their defense is doing and some of their tendencies in goal line situations so it's just one of those deals," Surber said. "I just try to do what's best for our kids."

Recently hired as Lincoln head baseball coach, Surber spent the last three years working at Greenland as an assistant to longtime Pirates' head football coach Lee Larkan. Before that, the Ashdown High School graduate worked at West Fork seven years. He holds Larkan in high regard. The men maintain their relationship and talk about once a week or so.

"When I was at West Fork it was a situation where I wanted to make a move, I wanted to make a change and he hired me in the summer. It's something I really appreciate," Surber said.

Surber teaches ninth and 10th grade Algebra at Lincoln. He and his wife, Tiffany, have been married eight years. Their family includes three children, Chase, 13, Nora, 6, and Ava, 4. Surber's grateful for the opportunity Larkan provided.

"I grew a lot because it was just a different perspective and what I really respect about him is how he goes out of his way to help the kids. He has a rough exterior at times, but he really does have a heart for the kids and a heart for the community. He'd do anything behind the scenes without letting anybody know," Surber said.

Surber knew the Greenland boys well from having coached them the past three seasons. He focused on doing his job to win the game for Lincoln. He's moved on in his mindset and that perspective allowed him to avoid encountering a bittersweet moment shaking hands with the Pirates.

"I coached a lot of them, I had a lot of good relationships with them. I took this job in Lincoln so they knew that's what my passion was and what I really wanted to do so there wasn't a lot of bittersweet I would say. I had a lot of good times there," Surber said.

Now, he's Lincoln all the way. More on his baseball philosophy in the coming weeks.