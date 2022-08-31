Lincoln Council Condemns Former Restaurant Building

LINCOLN -- In a special meeting Aug. 23, Lincoln City Council passed a resolution to condemn buildings at 300, 302 and 304 East Pridemore Drive because they "constitute a public nuisance."

The property started as a dirt apple shed years ago but has been used for various restaurants over the years.

The owner, listed as La Finca, LLC, by Washington County real property records, has 30 days to raze the building or abate the problems.

County records show the property first was owned by Bryan and Ruth Reed in 1977. It was sold to Vincente and Veronica Perea in 2004 and sold to La Finca LLC in 2005.

City Attorney Steve Zega said there is lien on the property in the Reeds name.

According to the resolution to condemn, the building is a serious fire and health hazard, with a great likelihood that it and surrounding property could be destroyed by fire unless the structure is torn down or the problems abated immediately.

The resolution describes the building as "rundown, dilapidated, unsafe, unsightly, dangerous, unsanitary" and also not fit for human habitation.

The building failed a fire inspection conducted April 26 by Chief Thomas Pinder.

Another inspection by city building inspector Ricky Koonz showed extensive damage to the exterior of the building. Koonz said pictures taken of the exterior indicate there is "certainly" water intrusion which most likely is causing mildew and mold.

If the owner does not raze the building or abate the problems in 30 days, the city would be able to advertise for bids for demolition, Zega said. This would include an asbestos survey.

The council would appropriate the money for demolition and, when everything is ready, Mayor Doug Hutchens would give a notice to proceed.

Hutchens noted the building floods every time it rains because of its elevation. He said the owners have allowed tenants to come in and remodel in lieu of paying rent.

The last tenants spent thousands of dollars and other problems kept coming up, Hutchens said.

"Originally this was a pole barn with dirt floors and they kept adding on," Hutchens said. "The potential to correct the problems with the building is very small. We've never got any cooperation out of the ownership to abate it."

Rhonda Hulse, city business manager, said the city has tried to warn new tenants about all the problems with the building.

If the owners do not abate the problems, Zega said realistically, he believes the building would be demolished right before Christmas.