Lincoln Sets Sights On Winning Back Border Rivalry Travelling Trophy

LINCOLN -- Friday Lincoln sets its sights on winning back the "State Line Standoff" trophy, which has been in possession of Westville, Okla. after the Yellowjackets won 30-13 last year.
Last year's 30-13 win by Westville at Atkin-Langley Field stopped a four game winning streak by Lincoln, its longest in the border rivalry, and gave the trophy to the Yellowjackets for the first time since its inception.
Former Lincoln head football coach Don Harrison and former Westville head coach Tyler Dorton worked out an agreement to create the "State Line Standoff" traveling trophy which the winning team gets to keep until the next game in the series. Dorton served as offensive coordinator for Harrison at Lincoln from 2015-2016 before spending one season as Westville head coach.
Lincoln and Westville have met on the gridiron 32 times since 1952. Westville holds an all-time 20-12 lead in the series with one nonconference tie. The Yellowjackets have won 11 times at home with an 11-7 series lead at Atkin-Langley Field and hold a 10-5-1 series lead in games played at Lincoln.
SERIES HISTORY LINCOLN, ARK. VS. WESTVILLE, OKLA.
Year^Winner^Score^Site^Source
1952^Westville^19-0^at Westville^Brendal Rector
1953^Westville^6-0^at Lincoln^Brendal Rector
1954^Westville^33-13^at Westville^Brendal Rector
1980^Westville^19-0^at Lincoln^Brendal Rector
1981^Westville^13-0^at Westville^Brendal Rector
1982^Westville^18-0^at Lincoln^Brendal Rector
1983^Westville^14-7^at Westville^Brendal Rector
1984^Westville^7-6^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise
1985^Lincoln^7-0^at Westville^PG Enterprise*
1986^Westville^30-6^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise
1987^Westville^14-13^at Westville^PG Enterprise
1988^Lincoln^7-0^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise
1989^Westville^35-6^at Westville^PG Enterprise
1990^Westville^40-0^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise
1991^Lincoln^12-8^at Westville^PG Enterprise
1992^Westville^18-0^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise
1993^Westville^39-13^at Westville^PG Enterprise
2006^Lincoln^27-27^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise**
2007^Westville^24-0^at Westville^PG Enterprise
2008^Westville^34-12^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise
2009^Lincoln^9-7^at Westville^Enterprise-Leader***
2010^Westville^40-13^at Lincoln^Enterprise-Leader
2011^Lincoln^42-12^at Westville^Interview Cheyenne Vaughn
2012^Lincoln^37-0^at Lincoln^Eye Witness
2013^Lincoln^45-6^at Westville^Interview Coach Brad Harris
2014^Did not play^Lincoln played in Hootens Kickoff Classic
2015^Westville^49-19^at Westville^Interview Coach Don Harrison
2016^Westville^42-7^at Lincoln^Eye Witness#
2017^Lincoln^18-7^at Westville^Eye Witness
2018^Lincoln^48-6^at Lincoln^Eye Witness##****
2019^Lincoln^56-7^at Westville^Interview Coach Don Harrison
2020^Lincoln^21-0^at Lincoln^Eye Witness
2021^Westville 30, Lincoln 14^at Westville^Game Reports
*Lincoln's first win in series
**Nonconference tie
***Lincoln snaps 20-game losing streak
****First "State Line Standoff"
#First game at Wolfpack Stadium
##First game on artificial turf
– Compiled by Mark Humphrey with assistance from Brendal Rector, who compiled the Westville Yellowjacket Football, and Westville Football History Book