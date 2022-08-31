Lincoln Sets Sights On Winning Back Border Rivalry Travelling Trophy





LINCOLN -- Friday Lincoln sets its sights on winning back the "State Line Standoff" trophy, which has been in possession of Westville, Okla. after the Yellowjackets won 30-13 last year.

Last year's 30-13 win by Westville at Atkin-Langley Field stopped a four game winning streak by Lincoln, its longest in the border rivalry, and gave the trophy to the Yellowjackets for the first time since its inception.

Former Lincoln head football coach Don Harrison and former Westville head coach Tyler Dorton worked out an agreement to create the "State Line Standoff" traveling trophy which the winning team gets to keep until the next game in the series. Dorton served as offensive coordinator for Harrison at Lincoln from 2015-2016 before spending one season as Westville head coach.

Lincoln and Westville have met on the gridiron 32 times since 1952. Westville holds an all-time 20-12 lead in the series with one nonconference tie. The Yellowjackets have won 11 times at home with an 11-7 series lead at Atkin-Langley Field and hold a 10-5-1 series lead in games played at Lincoln.

SERIES HISTORY LINCOLN, ARK. VS. WESTVILLE, OKLA.

Year^Winner^Score^Site^Source

1952^Westville^19-0^at Westville^Brendal Rector

1953^Westville^6-0^at Lincoln^Brendal Rector

1954^Westville^33-13^at Westville^Brendal Rector

1980^Westville^19-0^at Lincoln^Brendal Rector

1981^Westville^13-0^at Westville^Brendal Rector

1982^Westville^18-0^at Lincoln^Brendal Rector

1983^Westville^14-7^at Westville^Brendal Rector

1984^Westville^7-6^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise

1985^Lincoln^7-0^at Westville^PG Enterprise*

1986^Westville^30-6^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise

1987^Westville^14-13^at Westville^PG Enterprise

1988^Lincoln^7-0^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise

1989^Westville^35-6^at Westville^PG Enterprise

1990^Westville^40-0^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise

1991^Lincoln^12-8^at Westville^PG Enterprise

1992^Westville^18-0^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise

1993^Westville^39-13^at Westville^PG Enterprise

2006^Lincoln^27-27^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise**

2007^Westville^24-0^at Westville^PG Enterprise

2008^Westville^34-12^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise

2009^Lincoln^9-7^at Westville^Enterprise-Leader***

2010^Westville^40-13^at Lincoln^Enterprise-Leader

2011^Lincoln^42-12^at Westville^Interview Cheyenne Vaughn

2012^Lincoln^37-0^at Lincoln^Eye Witness

2013^Lincoln^45-6^at Westville^Interview Coach Brad Harris

2014^Did not play^Lincoln played in Hootens Kickoff Classic

2015^Westville^49-19^at Westville^Interview Coach Don Harrison

2016^Westville^42-7^at Lincoln^Eye Witness#

2017^Lincoln^18-7^at Westville^Eye Witness

2018^Lincoln^48-6^at Lincoln^Eye Witness##****

2019^Lincoln^56-7^at Westville^Interview Coach Don Harrison

2020^Lincoln^21-0^at Lincoln^Eye Witness

2021^Westville 30, Lincoln 14^at Westville^Game Reports

*Lincoln's first win in series

**Nonconference tie

***Lincoln snaps 20-game losing streak

****First "State Line Standoff"

#First game at Wolfpack Stadium

##First game on artificial turf

– Compiled by Mark Humphrey with assistance from Brendal Rector, who compiled the Westville Yellowjacket Football, and Westville Football History Book



