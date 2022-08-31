Miss Clothespin Crowned

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Raegan Bleything, 17, a senior at Pea Ridge High School, was crowned Miss Clothespin during the 2022 pageant on Aug. 21.

The pageant, which has not been held for several years because of covid-19 concerns, was held at Prairie Grove High School. More than 50 girls participated in the pageant to compete for titles in the different age groups.

Raegan plays competitive basketball and is a member of the HOSA club. She loves to travel and spend time with friends and family.

Prairie Grove Junior Civic League sponsored the Miss Clothespin pageant as part of the festivities for the 2022 Clothesline Fair. The League, organized in March 1965 and federated June 1965, is a part of the National Federation of Women's clubs.