PG Christian Church Sponsors Hot Rods For Hope Car Show

Prairie Grove Christian Church, 611 Wayne Villines Road, will sponsor its tenth annual charity car show, Hot Rods for Hope, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3.

All proceeds go to help Rapha International fight human trafficking and provide relief work around the world.

Registration for the car show begins at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20 per car.

Classes include Top 3 for the year 2000 and newer show car; Top 15 for 1900-1972 show car; Top 5 for 1972 and older classic truck; Best Classic Car, Best 1973-1999 show car; Best Street Rod for 1946 and newer; Best Import Car, Best Rat Rod, People's Choice and Best in Show.

Tshirts and concessions will be available during the car show.

For more information, contact Rocky Casey, 479-841-6499, or Bryan Snyder, 479-236-1191.