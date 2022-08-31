Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Dustin Engler, 52, of Prairie Grove, was jailed Aug. 20 in connection with public intoxication.

Wyatt Holstbraswell, 21, of Prairie Grove, was jailed Aug. 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tristan Hamrick, 19, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tyler Sullivan, 24, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Trisha Adams, 40, of Rogers, was jailed Aug. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Shannon Newton, 63, of Fayetteville, was jailed Aug. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Natasha Schader, 41, of Farmington, was cited Aug. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Savannah Schmid, 27, of Prairie Grove, was jailed Aug. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robbie Workman, 48, of Lincoln, was cited Aug. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Craig Greene, 38, of Springdale, was jailed Aug. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Matthew Pergeson, 33, of PG, was jailed Aug. 19 in connection with domestic battery, third degree.

Trevor Woodcock, 36, of Springdale, was cited Aug. 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Cesar Lopez, 39, of Rogers,. was jailed Aug. 39, on a warrant for failure to appear.

Catherine Collins, 38, of Prairie Grove, was jailed Aug. 24 in connection with domestic battery.

Clay Mowan, 52, of Prairie Grove, was jailed Aug. 26 in connection with breaking and entering, theft of property.

Rickey Harrington, 52, of Fayetteville, was jailed Aug. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brandi Meeker, 33, of Fayetteville, was jailed Aug. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Emily Cain, 49, of PG, was cited Aug. 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Amanda Gage, 35, of Elkins, was jailed Aug. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Susan Huggins, 62, of Fayetteville, was jailed Aug\. 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Aidan Hendrix, 23, of PG, was cited Aug. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.