Record Groups Participate In Square Dancing

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Square dancing at the Clothesline Fair continues to grow in popularity with a new record for competitive groups this year.

The Clothesline Fair set a record for the number of overall groups in 2021 with 64 younger, exhibition groups and 18 older, competitive groups, a total of 82 groups with 656 kids.

For 2022, 82 groups have signed up again, with a record 20 competitive groups and 62 exhibition groups.

Craig Battles, a member of Prairie Grove Lions Club, has coordinated the Clothesline square dance shows for many years. While the event basically stays the same year after year, one change he's noticed for 2022 is the number of new callers and how new residents in Prairie Grove also are getting involved in square dancing.

Exhibition dances start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 and again at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 5 at the amphitheater. The younger groups are allowed to dance a maximum of four minutes.

The grassy slope at the amphitheater will slowly fill up during the afternoon as more parents, grandparents, friends and others arrive for the competition dances, the main event for both days.

Competition square dances, which have a maximum of 10 minutes, will start at 6 p.m. this year, 30 minutes earlier than normal, to help out the volunteer judges who come from Tulsa, Okla. This way, Battles said, the judges will not get home too late each night.

Many years, Battles said one of the veteran competition groups is favored to win the Peggy Parks Memorial Square Dance Competition.

However, this year he considers the first-place finish "wide open." There are some first-year groups and he doesn't recall a first-year competition group ever winning the championship. However, there have been second-year competition groups that have finished in first place.

"This year there is not a returning group with all seniors, like in years' past," he said. "It should be a good, open competition, really balanced."