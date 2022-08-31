Scenes From Showing At The County Fair

COURTESY PHOTO Nv-Ya "Bob" Jackson with Lincoln FFA Chapter shows her breeding guild named JerMay-Hunt at the Washington County Fair last week.

COURTESY PHOTO Nv-Ya "Bob" Jackson, a member of Lincoln FFA, shows her market lamb, Luc, at Washington County Fair last week. Many students from Lincoln, Farmington and Prairie Grove participated in the county fair.

COURTESY PHOTO Silas Hale, 20 months old, helped his big sister, Lainey Hale, at the Washington County Fair last week. Lainey, a senior at Lincoln High School and a member of Lincoln FFA, showed a Duroc pig, placing 4th in that class and a dark cross pig, who placed 8th in it's class. Silas participated in showing the Duroc pig in the piglets class with the help of his big sister.

COURTESY PHOTO Silas Hale, 20 months old, had fun at Washington County Fair last week with his big sister, Lainey Hale, a member of Lincoln FFA. He also showed a Duroc pig in the piglets class with the help of Lainey.

COURTESY PHOTO Addison Porter, a 9th grader at Prairie Grove High School, shows her market goat at the Washington County Fair last week. Her goat was named Grand Champion Market Goat.

