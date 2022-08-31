School Board Votes To Purchase 27 Acres

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School District will add another 27 acres of property at the intersection of Clyde Carnes Road and state Highway 170 for a future school.

After some discussion, Farmington School Board, in a special meeting Aug. 24, voted to purchase the land from Riggins Construction and Developers, Inc., for $35,000 per acre for a total cost of $945,000.

The proposed real estate contract shows an actual purchase price of $55,000 per acre but Riggins will give Farmington a $20,000 credit per acre at closing, expected to be in January. Farmington will not have to pay a commission.

The school board had two offers from Riggins on the table: 27 acres for $35,000 or 15 acres for $35,000 per acre.

Superintendent Jon Laffoon provided financial information to the board to help in making a decision.

The district has $8.5 million in its building fund with about $4.1 million of that obligated for outstanding construction. Another $780,000 is set aside for furniture and technology for the expansions at the elementary schools and junior high.

This would leave either a balance of $2.5 million or $2.8 million, depending on the board's decision about the land.

Laffoon said he was comfortable with the proposed balance in the building fund for either offer, explaining that the district should keep at least 10% of its revenue in the fund.

The district's master facilities plan shows an elementary school is the next new school building on the schedule for the 2023-24 school year. Laffoon noted the facilities plan is a "living document" that can be changed as needed.

Laffoon, assistant superintendent Stephanie Pinkerton and representatives from Hight Jackson Associates discussed ways Riggins' land could be used for future expansion.

One idea, Pinkerton said, is to build a new, larger elementary school that could be used for some pre-K classes and fourth grade. The district's recent demographics study shows the middle school will be one of the first schools to need more space in the future. Moving fourth grade from the middle school to a new elementary school would free up space at the middle school.

Another idea would be to build a new junior high school on the Clyde Carnes property and turn the middle school into an elementary school that includes pre-K classes and fourth grade. One concern with that idea would be more school traffic in the Double Springs Road/Rheas Mill Road area.

Looking at building costs, Laffoon said it would cost about $16 million to build an elementary school in today's market and about $30-36 million for a junior high in today's market.

"The good news is we don't have to make a decision right now," he said.

The district's student enrollment is tracking about what is projected in the demographics study and that is encouraging news, Laffoon said.

"I think we have space in the elementary sch0ools until 24-25- based on the demographics," he added.

Board member Mark Vaughn said his opinion was that more land is better than less.

"Land is at a premium. They aren't making any more of it," Vaughn said.

Board member Amy Hill agreed.

"I think we need to purchase the whole parcel," she said.

Board president Travis Warren said it seemed obvious everyone was in favor of purchasing all 27 acres. He made a motion to that effect and the board unanimously voted in favor of his motion.

In other action, the board tabled a proposal to sell about 2.25 acres near Williams Elementary to the city of Farmington but gave Laffoon the authority to negotiate the sale with Mayor Ernie Penn. This is school land adjacent to the city public works building on Broyles Street.

Holland Commercial Appraisers appraised the land at $140,000. In a letter to the district, Penn said he thought the appraiser made an error because the land does not have access to sewer and is zoned agriculture, not commercial. Penn said the city would not be interested in buying the land at that price

The appraiser is going to look at the land again as negotiations continue.

Laffoon said he did not believe the school would ever use this land in the future.