Top Junior Livestock Bids

CHYANNE FOGG SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Chloe Mabry, a senior with Farmington High FFA, received the second highest bid last week at the 2022 Junior Livestock Premium Sale at the Washington County Fair for her Grand Champion Market Hog. Mabry, front in the red shirt, has shown at the county fair for 13 years. About 23 people went in together for the $10,000 winning bid on her market hog. This year, 141 kids had livestock in the sale, held Aug. 25.

CHYANNE FOGG SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Cade Young, a member of Farmington FFA and Goin' Showin' 4-H Club, received the highest bid Aug. 25 for the 2022 Junior Livestock Premium Auction at the Washington County Fair. He received $11,200 for his Grand Champion Market Lamb. Young is a 9th grader at Farmington Junior High. The 2021 auction brought in $298,000 and organizers are hoping to exceed that amount in 2022 when all bids and add-ons are calculated.

