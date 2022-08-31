Turning Lincoln Into A Football Town

LINCOLN -- Lincoln doesn't appear among communities presented in the NWA Media's current series, "Football Towns," because it hasn't won a league title since 1956 but works that into an advantage.

Several notable opponents found out the hard way since 2011 that Lincoln's more of a football town than the media projects mainly because mainstream media seldom makes its way out of the Fayetteville metroplex past Farmington and Prairie Grove and they largely forget about covering the Wolves on the road. Lincoln's identity as an emerging football town remains one of the realities hiding in plain sight.

It's sort of like stashing an infant Luke Skywalker on Tatoonie from the Star Wars storyline. Although he knew Luke's father hailed from the remote planet the Emperor couldn't concern himself with searching the outer rim until it was too late and that proved his ultimate undoing.

Perennial power Nashville went down with a resounding thud, losing 27-14, at Wolfpack Stadium making a first-round Class 4A playoff exit on Nov. 15, 2013. Concealed in that game because of the absence of mainstream media was the splendid coverage of Lincoln defensive back Alec Pitts (5-8, 155) on future Razorback LaMichael Pettway (6-3, 204). Pettway played in the USFL and in July was invited for a tryout with the New England Patriots.

Nobody told Pitts he wasn't big enough to guard Pettway. Instead Lincoln gave him help in the form of hard-hitting middle linebacker Colton Barnum (6-1, 210), who set a school record with 188 tackles in 2013. When Pettway caught short passes Barnum was there to mow him down and when he went deep Pitts ran with him stride-for-stride batting passes away.

Lincoln linebacker Mikie Drain (5-10, 180) sealed the first playoff victory in school history with an interception return for a touchdown when he sniffed out a Scrapper screen pass in the fourth quarter, and the Wolves have been hunting more playoff wins ever since.

Current head coach Reed Mendoza guided the Wolves to a season-opening, 58-38, nonconference victory over Greenland Friday and aims to become the first coach in school history to achieve three straight playoff appearances this season.

New baseball coach Shad Surber went to high school at Ashdown and earned a degree at the University of Arkansas. He's serving as an assistant coach in football and been impressed with Mendoza's attention to detail.

"The biggest thing I've seen so far with Coach Mendoza is No. 1, his passion for the game, his passion for the kids, his passion for the community and his organization is at a higher level than I've ever coached with. Everything is really to the T, everything's organized. We go from place to place and he goes out of his way to help any kid who wants to be a part of the team be a part of the team. All you have to do is have the willingness to be here or just call and he'll pick you up. He really seems like he wants to grow, not only our program but our community," Surber said.

The transformation began several years ago.

Brad Harris made changing the community's perception of its football program a priority when he arrived in 2008 after a stint as head coach at Arkadelphia. Harris generated an immediate impact by mailing letters to all incoming seventh graders. That act changed the life of Ryan Holcomb, a young man dealing with autism, who eagerly responded and went out for football, something he never considered before.

Ryan Holcomb's interception and 20-yard return on the final play of Lincoln's school record, 71-0, nonconference win at Dover on Sept. 20, 2013, roused all 10 of his teammates on the field and everybody looked for a block trying to usher him into the end zone.

"The team would fight for that kid," Harris said.

Ryan Holcomb didn't score, but he earned the team's coveted defensive player of the game award and the privilege of carrying a sledge hammer out onto the field for the next game.

The level of favor surrounding Harris even landed Lincoln a game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium against Class 5A Hot Springs Lakeside in the Hooten's Kickoff Classic on Sept. 1, 2014, allowing Scott Davenport, who spent one season as Lincoln head coach, to return to his collegiate stomping grounds where he played 25 games for the University of Arkansas. The Wolves suffered a 36-0 loss, yet the experience gave small town boys playing football a taste of the big time.

Lincoln gives kids a chance to play football and many of them wouldn't get that opportunity elsewhere.

Ryan Holcomb's achievements motivated his younger brother, Soggie Holcomb, who as a seventh grader wanted to play so bad that coaches discovered he wasn't always honest in reporting numbers that needed to be monitored for a medical condition in order for him to play. Soggie Holcomb longed to see his exploits reported in the newspaper as Ryan's had been.

The staff kept an eye on him and Soggie Holcomb got his chance in former head coach Don Harrison's offensive scheme. Soggie Holcomb took a handoff on a jet sweep and ran 43 yards for a touchdown in the Wolves' 61-14 win over Cedarville to celebrate Homecoming on Sept. 18, 2014, giving Harrison his first win at Lincoln. The Holcomb brothers are part of Lincoln trivia having played in the two highest scoring single game offensive outputs in Wolves' football.

During Harrison's tenure he successfully lobbied to get turf installed plus a new field house complete with a much needed weight room as part of indoor training facilities at the high school campus. In 2017, Harrison and former Westville, Okla. head coach Tyler Dorton created the "State Line Standoff" traveling trophy which the winning team gets to keep until the next game in the series. Lincoln lost the trophy last season and will try to get it back Friday.

Current senior Nick Moua (5-7, 160) recently found out he's wearing the jersey No. 20 of one of Lincoln's legends -- the same number worn by Tyler Cummings, who set the school record with 415 yards rushing on 34 carries with six touchdowns in the Wolves' only road playoff win to date, 41-21, on Nov. 22, 2013, at Malvern.

Moua admits he's not that fast, yet developed some strength and is eager to help the team any way he can epitomizing a blue collar work ethic that Lincoln depends on with a roster of 30 varsity players competing as a 4A football school.

Senior starting linebacker and reserve runningback Layne Sellers (5-9, 150) wants fans to show up and hopes to draw crowds as the 2022 Wolves represent Lincoln on the football field.

"We want them all here. We do better when there's a bigger crowd with more fans," Sellers said. "I appreciate it a lot. I'm not sure what it means to everybody else, but it means a lot to me."

Whether opponents recognize it or not, Lincoln has become a football town.

Friday's kickoff against Westville, Okla. is 7 p.m. at Wolfpack Stadium.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln players and their Greenland opponents cast long shadows on the football field at Wolfpack Stadium as sophomore Kale Jones runs the ball during the season-opener won 58-38 by Lincoln on Friday. The Wolves produced 591 yards of total offense in the win. Lincoln's football heritage improves with every down as the team strives to become the first in school history to qualify for the state playoffs three years running.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A fan shoot cell phone video through the fence while rodeo queens bring out sponsor flags during the 69th annual Lincoln Rodeo held in August at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena one mile west of town on U.S. 62. The rodeo draws capacity crowds and top notch royalty candidates.

