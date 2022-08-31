WCEL Obituaries for Aug. 31, 2022

Flag: Walker

Lloyd Ray Bayley

Lloyd Ray Bayley, 80, of Farmington, Ark., passed away peacefully at home on August 23, 2022. Lloyd was born on January 4, 1942, to Lloyd William Bayley and Elizabeth Irene (Starr) Bayley. He was one of five children. He grew up in Sunnyvale, Calif., and Fayetteville, Ark.

In 1960, Lloyd met Virginia Cartwright at the Little Ozark Theater on the Fayetteville Square. The couple were married November 2, 1961, and only recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Lloyd was very patriotic. He loved a good western movie, bluegrass gospel music and fishing. Lloyd really enjoyed inventing things, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Lloyd was a master carpenter. He was the owner and operator of several construction companies throughout his lifetime.

He was in the ministry for 50 years, serving as youth leader, adult Sunday school teacher and in church bus ministry and outreach ministry. He taught seminars with Endtime Ministries with Rev. Ervin Baxter for two years. He participated in the startup of the Arkansas District UPCI "Church in A Day" program. He was the founder and pastor of Apostolic Outreach Ministries. He served as pastor of Farmington Family Worship Center for 11 years. He loved God and served Him faithfully for 55 years.

Lloyd is survived by the love of his life, Virginia Cartwright Bayley; four children: Tammy Hassell and husband, Danny, of Alma, Ark., Cindy Bayley of Fayetteville, Ark., Lloyd Michael Bayley and wife, Karen, of Farmington, Ark., Hollie Hassell and husband, Greg, of Prairie Grove, Ark.; nine grandchildren: Nicholas Tafoya, Grant Tafoya, Keith Hassell, Kendall Hassell Hooper, Triston Tafoya, Caleb Has-sell, Cole Bayley, Madison Hassell, and Kylea Hassell; eight great-grandchildren: Jaden, Belle, Gunner, Benjamin, Caiden, Noah, Luke, and Corban; numerus nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd William Bayley and Elizabeth Irene (Starr) Derryberry; three brothers: Allen W. Bayley, Jerry W. Bailey, Leonard J. Bayley; and his sister, Elizabeth Ann Hall.

Family-hosted memorial service will be held at a later date.

Dale Lee Walker, Sr.

Dale Lee Walker, Sr., age 77, passed away on August 20, 2022. Dale was born December 6, 1944, in Prairie Grove, to Dell and Anna Walker. Dale was an Air Force veteran.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Dell and Anna Walker (Moore); brothers, Richard, Carl, Joe and Robert Walker; and sisters, Wilma Watkins and Linda Dorsey.

He is survived by his spouse, Kathy Walker (Radtke) of the home; and sister, Helen Potter of Rochester Hills, Mich.

Surviving children include Teri (Jesse) Monreal of Gentry, Dale Lee Walker, Jr. of Coos Bay, Ore., Robert London and Tracey (Steve) DeBord of Siloam Springs.

Dale had eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, along with many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Westfield Chapel of Springdale.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 3, at 2 p.m. at Weddington Baptist Church.

Betty Jean West

Betty Jean West, age 89, of Farmington (formerly of Pine Bluff), went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 26th, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born November, 29, 1932, in Warren, Arkansas, to Lonnie and Fletcher Simmons.

Betty graduated from Warren High School and went on to have a successful 48-year career with Southwestern Bell and AT&T. She began as a switchboard operator, progressed through various roles and retired as a Carrier Maintenance Communications Technician. Notable accomplishments include the statewide deployment of 911 systems DWDM fiber optic programming, and her faithful support of the AT&T Pioneers Network. She was a devoted mother and wife and passionately supported her children's activities. In her leisure time she enjoyed spending time with friends, listening to music and dancing. She had a keen interest in real estate.

In retirement Betty relocated to Northwest Arkansas where she became an avid Razorback fan, spent time with her grandchildren and was active in the Farmington Senior Center and her church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Hoyle Simmons, sister, Jackie O'Briant, and husbands James Sterling West and George Thomas Strahan.

Betty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Phil and Monieca, of North Little Rock; son Tim and daughter-in-law Jeannie of Pine Bluff; son Todd and daughter-in-law Denise of Fayetteville; nine grandchildren, Whitney, Laura (husband Sam), Katie (husband Seth), Caroline, Sterling, Sarah, Thomas, Cameron (Danielle), and Kailyn; six great-grandchildren, Jack, Dean, Olivia, Amelia, Matthew, and Audrey; step-daughter, Dottie Strahan Vereen, step-daughter, Stephany Strahan Beene (John), and her beloved friend and pitch partner, Sonny Sellers.

Pallbearers include her sons, Phil, Tim, and Todd West, grandson, Sterling West, and grandsons-in-law, Sam Neal and Seth Halford.

A funeral service held on Tuesday, August 30 at Main Steet Baptist Church in Farmington, AR, 72730. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 31 at the Black Cemetery on Black Cemetery Road in Staves, Arkansas.

Those wishing to remember Betty in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Main Street Baptist Church, 49 West Main Street Farmington, AR, 72730, or the Farmington Senior Center, 340 West Main St, Farmington, AR 72730.

