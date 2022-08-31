What’s Happening

LINCOLN

Back To School Bash

First Baptist Church in Lincoln will have its annual Back to School Bash to kick off its kids program for preschool and kindergarten-6th grade from 6:30-7:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31.

FARMINGTON

Yoga In The Creekside Park

The next event for Let's Move, Farmington will be yoga lessons from 9-10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at Creekside Park. Meet at the big pavilion. The event is sponsored by the city's Community Development Committee.

Fall CleanUp

The Fall Cleanup for Farmington residents will be held 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 and 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 24. Drop off is at the public works building, 380 N. Broyles St. Proof of residency is required. Electronics will be accepted. What's not acceptable: household trash, hardardous waste, refrigerants, yard waste, construction material, tires, paint, gas or oil.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday, Sept. 4, please call Marion Cowan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group, please plan on 20-30 minutes of song. Everyone else bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music.