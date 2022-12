LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The float entry by First Apostolic Church in Farmington, which included live music from the praise band, won first place for the Farmington Christmas parade on Saturday. The fifth grade spirit team float received the second-place award and Pack 99 Cub Scouts received the third-place plaque. The parade had 46 entries and was well attended by the community on a clear, cold night.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The float entry by First Apostolic Church in Farmington, which included live music from the praise band, won first place for the Farmington Christmas parade on Saturday. The fifth grade spirit team float received the second-place award and Pack 99 Cub Scouts received the third-place plaque. The parade had 46 entries and was well attended by the community on a clear, cold night.



Print Headline: A Winning Float

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content