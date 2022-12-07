Cardinal Classic This Weekend

FARMINGTON -- Basketball fans won't want to miss the annual senior boys Cardinal Classic at Cardinal Arena this weekend. Games will be played on Thursday, Friday and Saturday featuring teams from all over the state along with Texas High out of Texarkana.

Texarkana just picked up its first win of the season (69-61) over Airline, out of Bossier City, La., on Saturday during its second annual Red River Hoopfest tournament last weekend. The Tigers got a good look at the No. 1 ranked junior in the country, Tre Johnson, a 6 feet-5, 180-pound guard, out of Lake Highlands, Tex., in Dallas in that tournament. When they meet on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., expect Farmington to give the Tigers a heavy dose of its top player, high-scoring junior guard Layne Taylor, coming off notable performances in the Benton Classic last week.

Taylor chalked up 42 points and 4 assists in Farmington's 74-42 victory over Jacksonville Thursday. He had 43 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in the Cardinals' 65-45 win over tourney host Benton on Friday; and capped the tournament with 28 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists against Alma during a 79-45 win on Saturday. Last season, Taylor set a school record when he exploded for 61 points against Huntsville during the classic.

Huntsville again competes in the tournament as does Hot Springs Lakeside. Benton and Forrest City arrive Friday and play again Saturday. The New School comes to Cardinal Arena Saturday. The tournament begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday with Saturday's tipoff set for 11 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Farmington JV vs. Hot Springs Lakeside JV, 5:30 p.m.

Huntsville vs. Texas High (Texarkana), 7 p.m.

Farmington vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

Farmington vs. Forrest City, 5:30 p.m.

Huntsville vs. Benton, 7 p.m.

Texas High (Texarkana) vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Huntsville vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 11 a.m.

Farmington vs. Texas High (Texarkana), 12:30 p.m.

Benton vs. New School, 2 p.m.