Cards Knock Bergman From Unbeaten Ranks

FARMINGTON -- Farmington turned a six-point halftime lead into a 66-39 advantage by out-scoring Bergman 26-5 in the third quarter to improve to 4-0 in nonconference boys basketball.

Layne Taylor and Josh Blakely each recorded a double-double and the Cardinals intensified their defense during the third quarter to pull away from a 40-34 halftime lead to knock off the previously unbeaten Panthers (10-1) during the third annual Harness Roofing Hoopsgiving Classic at Bergman on Nov. 21.

Layne Taylor was named the team's "Key Performer" with an solid all-around contribution, scoring 35 points to go with 12 rebounds and 7 assists. Josh Blakely scored 11 points, and earned the team "Board Belt" as the leading rebounder with 11.

Other team honors went to Sam Kirkman (TGHT), who drilled a trio of 3-point field goals and scored 9 points, Jaxon Berry (TNT) chipping in 7 points and 7 rebounds, Kooper Beach (Charge Chain) for one charge taken, and "Lockdown Defense" shared by Jaeden Newsom and Sam Wells.

The Cardinals grabbed a 22-18 first quarter lead, but the Panthers played them even in second with both teams tacking on 18 points to their totals and Farmington couldn't gain separation until the third quarter. Bergman won the fourth quarter 17-14, but Farmington coach Johnny Taylor was able to utilize his bench and the Cardinals got to the foul line seven times down the stretch.

Bryson Bauer scored a team-high 14 points. Also hitting double figures for Bergman were Walker Patton with 13 and Dylan Friend with 10.

Farmington 80, Bergman 56

Farmington22182614--80

Bergman1618517--56

Bergman (10-1): Bryson Bauer 5 4-6 14, Walker Patton 5 2-5 13, Dylan Friend 3 2-2 10, Sawyer Schubert 1 5-8 7, Zion Fultz 1 2-2 4, Brayden Oleson 1 0-0 3, Cody Sain 0 3-4 3, Payton Ponder 0 2-3 2. Totals 15 21-30 56.

Farmington (4-0): Layne Taylor 14 5-6 35, Josh Blakely 5 1-1 11, Sam Kirkman 3 0-0 9, Caleb Blakely 4 0-0 8, Jaxon Berry 3 0-0 7, Zac Miller 0 3-4 3, Jaeden Newsom 1 0-0 2, Kaden Hughes 1 0-0 2, Jayden Brewer 1 0-0 2, Maddox Teeter 0 1-3 1. Totals 32 10-14 80.

3-Point Goals: Bergman 4 (Friend 2, Patton, Oleson). Farmington 6 (Kirkman 3, Taylor 2, Berry).

Rebounds: Farmington 41 (C. Blakely 8, Taylor 8). Assists -- Farmington 20 (Taylor 14).

Farmington 71, Dumas 45

Farmington defeated 2022 Class 3A State Runner-up, Dumas, 71-45, at the third annual Harness Roofing Hoopsgiving Classic hosted by Bergman on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Dumas212715--45

Farmington18152313--71

Farmington (3-0): Layne Taylor 12 4-4 32, Sam Kirkman 2 0-0 6, Caleb Blakely 3 0-0 6, Josh Blakely 3 0-2 6, Jaxon Berry 3 0-0 6, Cameron Crisman 2 0-0 5, Maddox Teeter 2 0-0 5, Maddox Mahan 1 0-0 3, Jaeden Newsom 0 2-2 2, Sam Wells 0 0-2 0. Totals 27 6-8 71.

Dumas (0-1): Raylen Spratt 3 2-3 9, Tommy Reddick 3 3-3 9, Joseph Jones 2 5-7 9, G. Petty 2 0-0 5, Billy Reddick 2 0-0 5, D. Madden 1 0-0 3, Braylen Haynes 1 0-0 3, Tim Martin 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 10-13 45.

3-Point Goals: Farmington 9 (Taylor 4, Kirkman 2, Mahan, Crisman, Teeter). Dumas 5 (Spratt, Madden, Petty, B. Reddick, Haynes).