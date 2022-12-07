Commemorating The 1862 Battle of Prairie Grove

HANK LAYTON NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Matthew Rowe, 9, of Fayetteville, awaits the start of the Battle of Prairie Grove reenactment in Prairie Grove. The event was held Saturday and Sunday at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

HANK LAYTON NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Cody Crank of Talihina, Okla., walks in costume, Saturday, Dec. 3, at a Battle of Prairie Grove reenactment in Prairie Grove.

HANK LAYTON NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Reenactors perform Saturday, Dec. 3, at a Battle of Prairie Grove reenactment in Prairie Grove. The free two-day event saw hundreds of costumed volunteers gather to help commemorate the 160th anniversary of the historic Civil War battlefield, at which on Dec. 7, 1862, Confederate forces from Fort Smith and Union forces from Springfield, Mo., met and fought to a stalemate at the cost of more than 2,500 lives.

HANK LAYTON NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE The reenactment of the Battle of Prairie Grove was held in the valley below the Borden House at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, on the hill leading up to the Borden House and in the apple orchard behind the house. One of the unique features of this reenactment is that participants are performing on the actual battleground of the battle on Dec. 7, 1862.

HANK LAYTON NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE People watch Civil War reenactors perform on Saturday to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Prairie Grove. Thousands of spectators showed up during the two-day event at PG Battlefield State Park. In addition to observing a full reenactment of the battle, visitors enjoyed self-guided tours through museums, historic houses, camps and hospitals, as well as a period dance, among other activities.

HANK LAYTON NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE People watch and record reenactors Saturday during the Battle of Prairie Grove reenactment at PG Battlefield State Park.

J.T. WAMPLER NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Bruce Schultz of Lafayette La., adjusts his camera Sunday Dec. 4 before taking a tintype photograph of Jay Jarrett (right) and his son Arleigh Jarrett, 14, during the 2022 Battle of Prairie Grove Reenactment at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Schultz has been doing historical photography for 15 years. The Jarretts, of Houston Texas, were representing the Missouri Irish Brigade of Civil War Reenactors.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Chaplains and biblical tracts played an important role in Civil War history for both sides. This was placed at one of the units for the Confederate Army.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Bill Schwartz, who lives north of Pea Ridge, built these ammunition wagons, supply boxes and baskets for Civil War reenactments. They are 90-95% accurate. This is the first time he's brought them to the Battle of Prairie Grove reenactment. They were placed at the headquarters for the Confederate Army.

