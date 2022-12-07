Crowds Line Streets For Farmington Christmas Parade

Mason Oxford, left, Hannah Shepherd, Collins Shepherd, Charley Shepherd and "Nanny," Shelly Ham, all of Farmington, are bundled up to watch the Farmington Christmas parade on Saturday night. The parade had a great turnout with spectators lining the streets for the annual event sponsored by Farmington Chamber of Commerce.





Ellie Carroll, left, and Jackie Risley, both retired Farmington schoolteachers, have jackets, scarves, gloves, ear muffs and blankets so they will stay warm during the Farmington Christmas parade on Saturday.





Farmington School Resource Officer Jimmy Brotheron served as the grand marshal for the 2022 Farmington Christmas parade. Brotherton was named the 2022 Arkansas "SRO of the Year" by the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute at the 17th Arkansas Safe Schools Conference in Little Rock on July 20.





The float for the Cub Scouts, Pack 99, won third place for the Farmington Christmas Parade on Saturday night. The theme of the parade was "Charlie Brown & the Peanuts Gang."





Farmington High Band members playing instruments decorated with Christmas lights march in the Christmas parade on Saturday. Here, they are in front of the judges' table on Cimarron Place, next to Farmington Public Library. The junior high band also marched in the parade.





This Dalmatian with Wedington Fire Department seems to enjoy seeing all the spectators along the parade route.





Many children lined up to have their pictures made with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus after the Farmington Christmas parade on Saturday. Palmer Loyd, 5, and Presley Loyd, 3, of Farmington, take their turn. It took a few minutes before Presley was ready to greet the two.

