Gravette Crushes Lady Wolves 71-11





GRAVETTE -- Gravette assistant coach Grace Dougan utilized a trademark trapping defense, a staple of long time head coach Will Pittman's program, as the Lady Lions routed Lincoln 71-11 on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

The lopsided nonconference win allowed the Lady Lions to even their season record at 1-1. Brook Handle was the only Gravette player to score in all four quarters. Handle started and scored five points in both the first and second quarters with the Lady Lions increasing their lead as the game progressed.

Gravette got points from six different players on the way to jumping out to a 24-1 lead at the end of the first quarter. That same rotation, including all five starters, Handle, Rachel Diehl, Keeley Elsea, Alexa Parker and Dalacie Wishon, along with reserve Brynn Romine, combined to stack another 24 points on top of a Lady Lion lead that ballooned to 50-2 at halftime.

Handle finished with 16 points to lead the team with six of those coming in the second half. Four other Lady Lions, Allea Wilkins (3), Kassi Bird (3), Ashlyn Fox (3) and Graci Moffit (2), off the bench produced points in the third and fourth quarters.

Lincoln didn't record a field goal until Saylor Stidham, who led the Lady Wolves with four points, put in two buckets in the third. Those were the only baskets of the game for Lincoln, which went 7-for-14 at the free throw line. Gravette led 59-8 at the end of the third period and coasted to the 71-11 final with Dougan staying in a man-to-man defense for the duration of the contest.

Parker hit two threes and added 13 points, Wishon chipped in 10, while Romine hit a pair of treys and had nine points. Diehl also drained two triples for six points; Elsea scored five.

Gravette 71, Lincoln 11

Lincoln1163--11

Gravette2426912--71

Gravette (1-1): Brook Handle 7 0-0 16, Alexa Parker 5 0-0 13, Dalacie Wishon 5 0-2 10, Brynn Romine 2 3-4 9, Rachel Diehl 3 0-0 6, Keeley Elsea 2 1-1 5, Allea Wilkins 1 0-0 3, Kassi Bird 1 1-2 3, Ashlyn Fox 1 1-2 3, Graci Moffit 0 0-2 0. Totals 27 6-13 43.

Lincoln (1-5): Saylor Stidham 2 0-0 4, Lily Riherd 0 3-4 3, Makayla Quinn 0 1-3 1, Brinkley Moreton 0 1-2 1, Tabor Lewis 0 1-2 1, Lena Skogen 0 1-2 1, Kristen Rhine 0 0-1 0. Totals 2 7-14 11.

3-Point Goals: Gravette 9 (Parker 3, Handle 2, Romine 2, Wilkins, Moorman). Lincoln None.



