Lady Cardinals Repeat As Hot Springs Tourney Champs

HOT SPRINGS -- Farmington roared to a 23-7 lead after one quarter and defeated Marion 82-35 to win the championship of the Hot Springs Invitational on Saturday.

Coach Brad Johnson tweeted, "Lady Cardinals with a strong performance to repeat as the 2022 Hot Springs Invitational champs over Marion 82-35."

The Lady Cardinals won the tournament in 2021.

At the end of first quarter, the Lady Cardinals got up 23-7 and expanded their lead to 50-22 over Marion at the half. Four players scored in double figures for Farmington, which improved to 8-0 on the season. Jenna Lawrence scored 18 points followed by Reese Shirey with 12 and Kaycee McCumber and J'Myra London with 10 apiece.

Lawrence scored 24 points to lead Farmington past Bentonville West, 53-31 in a semifinal game on Friday. Zoey Bershers and Shirey followed with eight points each for Farmington, which led after every quarter, 14-9 at the end of the first quarter, 24-14 at halftime, and 39-24 after three quarters.

Farmington opened tournament play on Thursday with a 66-21 win over Watson Chapel. Lawrence had 25 points for Farmington, which led 26-4 after one quarter, 37-8 at halftime, and 59-19 going into the fourth.