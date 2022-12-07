Lincoln Parades Christmas Style Around Square





PHOTOS BY MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

The congregation of Lincoln First Assembly of God Church dressed as traditional Christmas carolers and sang while riding a float in the Lincoln Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The float won first place in the parade..





MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/There wasn't any snow on the ground, so Santa traded a sleigh ride for a trip around the Lincoln Square on a float during the annual Lincoln Christmas parade held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Forecast from the North Pole, "Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow."





MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The Grinch got caught on camera while making an appearance along with his faithful dog, Max, accompanying the mischievous character created by Dr. Suess on a float during the Lincoln Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.





MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln hosts an annual Rat Rods Nationals Car Show on its downtown square celebrating America's love affair with the automobile. Combining that heritage with the spirit of Christmas, this couple drove their antique car in Lincoln's Christmas parade held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.





MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Children pick up candy under the watchful eye of parents and grandparents during Lincoln's annual Christmas parade, which went around the community building on the Lincoln Square. The city recently announced plans to demolish the community building, which is boarded up and condemned, as part of its plans to renovate the square. For years, the community building served as a polling place, the last time in May's primary election. By the time the Nov. 8, 2022, mid-term election rolled around, the building was considered unsafe and an alternate location was used.





MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/What's a parade without horses? Lincoln hosts an annual rodeo and horse culture remains popular in Northwest Arkansas. This couple rode their mounts in Lincoln's Christmas parade on Dec. 3, 2022.





MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Peace on earth, and good will toward America's men and women in uniform. Lincoln honored active duty members of the United States military, who showed off some of their vehicles, during the annual Lincoln Christmas parade held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.





MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Meals on Wheels delivered smiles and Christmas cheer both on foot and from their mobile delivery unit during Lincoln's Christmas parade held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the downtown square. Meals on Wheels regularly brings meals to home bound seniors, serving the community.





