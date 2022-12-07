Nominations Open for Purple Heart Patriot Project

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The National Purple Heart Honor Mission recently announced the opening of the nomination process for its 2023 Purple Heart Patriot Project.

This moving multi-day salute to service will bring together Purple Heart heroes from across America to pay tribute to their courage and sacrifice on behalf of a grateful nation.

Often described by honorees as the "trip of a lifetime," one Purple Heart recipient and an escort of their choosing from each state will receive an all-expenses-paid trip filled with special tributes, tours and ceremonies honoring their service and sacrifice.

The four-day Patriot Project Mission will feature visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point; historic Washington's Headquarters, where the Badge of Military Merit originated in 1782; the Statue of Liberty; and a private tour of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor -- the museum dedicated to our nation's combat wounded and killed in action.

Anyone can nominate a Purple Heart recipient by completing the nomination form on the Honor Mission's website: www.purpleheartmission.org/patriot-project.

Nominations should include a short description (up to 350 words) of why their hero is deserving of this special recognition and should focus not only on their military service but their post-military life including community service, charitable work and career.

"The honorees we select symbolize what it means to be humble heroes, who served, sacrificed and con- tinued to serve their communities," said National Purple Heart Honor Mission Executive Director, Col. Russell Vernon (Ret.).

"For some, it is the homecoming they never had. For others, it is an opportunity to connect with their fellow Purple Heart recipients and share stories only they can fully appreciate."

Videos of past Patriot Project missions and "Stories of Valor" interviews with honorees can be found on the Honor Mission's YouTube channel.

It is estimated that more than 1.8 million Americans have been awarded the Purple Heart for being wounded in action or making the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

Nominations will be accepted until Dec. 31.

Nominees may not be self-nominated.

The Honor Mission will select three finalists from each state and a national panel of Purple Heart recipients and other distinguished Americans will select the final honorees. A complete list of honorees will be announced nationally on President's Day -- Feb. 20, 2023.

Individuals, businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring an honoree can contact the Honor Mission to learn more about donor benefits by emailing [email protected]

All contributions are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law.

"Our nation's Purple Heart heroes have made extraordinary sacrifices for our freedom," Col. Vernon said.

"These brave men and women bear the physical and emotional scars of war and this tribute is meant to remind them and all Americans that their sacrifice will never be forgotten."

About The National Purple Heart Honor Mission

The National Purple Heart Honor Mission is an approved 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which supports a variety of programs to promote the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, pay tribute to our Purple Heart recipients, and educate all Americans about our combat-wounded veterans to ensure those who sacrificed for freedom are never forgotten.

Learn more and support their efforts at www.PurpleHeartMission.org.