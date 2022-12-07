PG Council Approves Covid Money For Central EMS

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove City Council on Nov. 21 agreed to provide $52,000 of its federal covid funds to Washington County Regional Ambulance Authority and Central EMS to help with the cost of purchasing a new ambulance.

The money will come from the city's allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act and go to the ambulance authority as a subgrant. The grant notes that the "subrecipent" (the authority) requested the money to purchase a new ambulance that is needed because of the increased workload due to the covid-19 outbreak.

The council passed a resolution that authorizes the subgrant to the regional ambulance authority.

The city of Prairie Grove received $1.23 million from the American Rescue Plan. Last year, the council approved a resolution to appropriate up to $364,000 from the money to provide premium covid pay to employees. In addition to this money, the city also received $4.475 million from the American Rescue Plan for the wastewater plant.

In other action related to Central EMS, the council adopted an ordinance for an amended interlocal agreement with Washington County and other cities for the creation of an ambulance authority.

The agreement is amended to increase the per capita rates and establish population figures through 2027 as estimated by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

The agreement sets financing at $9.94 per capita based on the prior year's population projection by regional planning.

A chart shows that Prairie Grove's actual 2022 subsidy will be $65,000 and its 2023 subsidy will increase to $72,391. For 2024, the subsidy is projected to be $73,602.

The ambulance authority was created in 2015 to provide advanced and basic life support emergency ambulance service to Washington County and the member cities. The chief executive of each entity serves on the authority's Board of Directors.

Other cities in the interlocal agreement are Farmington, Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Elkins, Elm Springs, Fayetteville, Goshen, Greenland, Johnson, Tontitown, West Fork and Winslow. The authority has asked all members for federal covid money to help with its increased costs. The ambulance service did not receive any money from the American Rescue Plan.

In other action, council member Brea Gragg made the motion, and the council agreed, to dedicate the dog park at Muddy Fork Park to Jim and Sharon Glover and Lesa Bement, who recently passed away. The three started Friends of Prairie Grove Pound and were instrumental in turning the pound into a no-kill shelter and finding homes for many animals in Prairie Grove. They also started other programs, including low-cost spay and neuter cat clinics.

City council members were asked to give ideas on how to word the new name. Chuck Wiley, public works director, said he would order signs for the dog park.

The council readopted two ordinances that were missed during the codification of city ordinances and resolutions. One was a 2008 ordinance that regulates the sale of animals in parking lots and the other ordinance, passed in 2007, deals with the parking of commercial vehicles on city streets.

The council also approved policy changes for the police department. These include reorganizing the department with new job descriptions for the captain, patrol sergeant and clerk positions and a new policy on officer buy back of retired weapons.

The council approved opening a new bank account at Arvest Bank to hold funds for the purchase of equipment for the police department. The city's proposed 2023 budget calls for depositing $10,000 into the account.

Longevity bonuses were increased by $50 at the suggestion of council member Chris Powell. Year-end bonuses for 2022 will be $300, part time or less than one year; $400, 1-5 years of employment; $450, 5-10 years; $500, more than 10 years.