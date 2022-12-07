Planners Recommend Connectivity Standards

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission voted Nov. 28 to forward an ordinance to the city council to establish connectivity standards for residential and commercial developments.

Chris Brackett, city engineer with KMS Engineering Integrity, said the city already has been making developers provide connectivity but did not have an ordinance in place to require the action.

Only one person spoke during the public hearing on the connectivity standards.

Norm Toering wondered if Farmington School District would be required to provide connectivity when it builds a new school at state Highway 170 and Clyde Carnes Road. The commission briefly discussed this, with several commissioners noting it could be a safety issue for the school to have to connect to adjacent subdivisions. The school has not announced any plans on what it will build on that land.

The standards say that a proposed development will have to provide multiple direct connections to and between local destinations, such as parks, schools and shopping without requiring the use of arterial streets.

In addition, a proposed development will have to provide local stub-out connections along each boundary that abuts land that can potentially be developed or redeveloped. This requirement can be waived if it is determined by the city engineer that the connections would be infeasible due to certain reasons, such as unusual topographic features or an existing development.

The standards also give the city engineer the authority to require on-site or off-site full-movement controlled intersections because of traffic expected to be generated by a development or to require a traffic study to determine if full-movement intersections are needed.

The ordinance will be on the city council's Dec. 12 agenda.