Tigers Bring Down Bergman

WEST FORK -- Eric Henderson ignored getting a layup attempt blasted by a hustling Bergman defender when he drilled a 3-pointer on the ensuing inbounds play, then added the go-ahead free throws.

Henderson's heroics showcased a game-high 25 points and capped a spectacular 35-21 second half Prairie Grove run that brought the Tigers back from a 25-16 halftime deficit. Bergman led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter but that was all but forgotten in their 51-48 loss to Prairie Grove in the semifinals of the Duel in the Dome boys basketball tournament at West Fork on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Henderson's trifecta when he broke open in the right corner tied the game at 48-all with just under two minutes to go. Forty-five seconds later Henderson forced the issue with the Panthers over-the-limit by driving to the basket. He was fouled and sank both free throws, giving the Tigers their first lead of the second half.

They would not relinquish it.

With the shot clock running down, Tate Benoit stole the ball in the left corner, one of several key stops by Prairie Grove down the stretch. The Tigers ran 24 seconds off the clock before Henderson was called for charging, turning the ball over to the Panthers with 19.8 seconds remaining. That was one of the few mistakes the junior guard made but team defense bailed him out.

Bergman's capable guard Bryson Bauer drove into the paint and got off a contested shot. He was off-balance and missed and Benoit claimed the rebound. He was fouled and stepped to the free throw line to shoot a 1-and-1 with four seconds to play. The first free throw was good, but the second came off.

The Panthers rebounded and hurriedly threw an outlet to sophomore Zion Fultz. In his haste to push the ball up the court, he lost the handle and the ball went out of bounds. Bergman coach Bo Martin saved the possession, however, by calling time-out prior to the ball leaving the playing surface.

Bergman inbounded from the backcourt and Prairie Grove sealed the game by forcing a turnover with the ball going out of bounds last touched by the Panthers.

Defensive Gems

Prairie Grove achieved various defensive objectives, all of which generated a major impact on deciding the outcome in the Tigers' favor.

Bauer was limited to 12 points and no 3-pointers.

Bergman played without senior guard Walker Patton due to illness and Kaden Ponder was out with an injury.

Sawyer Schubert, the Panthers' 6-feet-5 sophomore forward, displayed his ability to back in as well as catch a lob and score but the Tigers boxed out well and didn't allow him to hurt them on the offensive glass. He finished with 10 points on four free throw attempts.

Six players scored for Bergman in the first half, including four points by 6-feet-3 sophomore forward Cody Sain and a 3-pointer from senior Brayden Oleson, another 6-feet-3 forward, but only four Panthers produced points in the second half.

Sophomore Dylan Friend hit two 3-pointers and led the Panthers with 13 points.

Third Quarter High Tide

The high tide arrived at the 2:53 mark of the third quarter when the officials assessed Steve Edmiston a technical foul for vigorouly protesting an offensive foul call against the Tigers that resulted in a turnover.

Bauer made both technical foul shots and one of two free throws on the inbounds play, giving Bergman its largest lead of the game, 36-24. That became the high water mark and from that juncture on momentum swung to Prairie Grove.

The Tigers found new energy, scoring nine unanswered points. Henderson scored off the dribble. Sensing opportunity, he again asserted himself and drew a foul by driving hard to the goal. On this trip he made one of two free throws.

Friend stepped out of bounds, turning the ball over for Bergman. Prairie Grove ran off most of the shot clock before feeding sophomore Jace Edwards for an inside bucket. Henderson pick-pocketed the Panthers and knocked down a trifecta on a pull-up.

Martin stopped the action, trying to get Bergman oriented during a time-out. Prairie Grove's all-around disciplined play vexed his scheme. The Tigers got the ball back and once again set up Edwards, who finished a drive with an old-fashioned 3-point play that trimmed the Panthers' lead to 36-35.

Fultz got inside with dribble penetration and made a left-handed layup to break the run and provide Bergman with a 38-35 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter Battle

Henderson had a three rim out. Bergman capitalized with Friend nailing a 3-pointer that gave the Panthers their biggest lead of the fourth, 41-35, at the 6:20 mark of the fourth.

Prairie Grove continued to pound the paint. Edwards cut the basket and scored again before feeding Cole Edmiston for a bucket in the lane.

Friend answered with a 3-point play that gave Bergman a 5-point cushion of 44-39.

Henderson matched that by weaving around-the-horn, catching the ball and laying it in. His free throw made it a 2-point game.

Bauer knocked down a pull-up from 15 feet for Bergman, but Henderson got on target, swishing a triple. The made 3-pointer gashed Bergman's lead down to a single point at 46-45.

Schubert scored the Panthers' last points with 2:55 on the clock.

The Tigers couldn't answer initially and Henderson committed Prairie Grove's sixth team foul of the second half with 2:11 left, but the Panthers would never shoot the bonus.

Henderson streaked down court with a turnover and his blocked layup became the last hurrah for Bergman.

He stroked the trey on the inbounds play and came through with clutch free throws to push Prairie Grove ahead, 50-48. Benoit's free throw put more pressure on the Panthers and although he missed the second that actually worked to the Tigers' benefit. By the time Bergman controlled the rebound and threw an outlet the clock had ran down. A mere two seconds remained and Bergman could not execute on its final possession, suffering only its third loss of the season against 11 wins.

The Tigers improved to 4-2 and advanced into the championship on Saturday.

Prairie Grove 43, Bergman 48

Bergman^10^15^13^10^--^48

Prairie Grove^8^8^19^16^--^51

Prairie Grove (4-2): Eric Henderson 8 4-5 25, Austin Henry 4 0-0 9, Jace Edwards 3 1-1 7, Tate Benoit 2 1-2 5, Cole Edmiston 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 7-10 51.

Bergman (11-3): 11 Dylan Friend 4 3-5 13, Bryson Bauer 4 4-5 12, Sawyer Schubert 4 2-4 10, Zion Fultz 3 0-0 6, Cody Sain 2 0-0 4, Brayden Oleson 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 9-14 48.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 6 (Henderson 5, Henry). Bergman 3 (Friend 2, Oleson).