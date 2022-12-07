Tigers Runner-Up At West Fork

WEST FORK -- Prairie Grove went cold down the stretch, finishing as runner-up with a 52-32 loss to Marshall in the finals of the Duel at the Dome boys basketball tournament.

Marshall got a game-high 25 points from Payton De Priest, a junior 6-feet-2 guard and post player Logan Ward added 16 more while junior guard Bryce Griffin chipped in six. The Bobcats led 11-8 after one quarter and 28-18 at the half.

"They kind of ramped up the pressure. I didn't think we really attacked it. If we would have attacked it a little more and beaten it a time or two I think that pressure alleviates itself, but they got on a roll with their defensive end and half-court stuff, just too many self-inflicted wounds, too many turnovers and not enough good looks to be able to stay pretty close and make a game out of it. They just pulled away from us," said Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston.

The tourney hosted by West Fork wrapped up on Saturday, Dec. 3. Prairie Grove began tournament play on Monday, Nov. 29, with a 43-37 win over Cedarville, then overtook Bergman in the final minutes to win 51-48 on Thursday, Dec. 1 and advance into the finals.

In the championship, the Tigers faced another quality opponent, which despite the 20-point loss, Steve Edmiston thinks will benefit the Tigers going into conference play.

"It's been good for us down here. We ran across and played three really tough, competitive games. So, we hope in the long run [that will help]. Winning some, but also just being competitive I think's going to help us down the road once we get into conference play," Steve Edmiston said.

Eric Henderson scored 13 points to pace the Tigers while Austin Henry added 9 and Cole Edmiston had 5. West Fork's hospitality room offered a generous sampling of meals for those attending the tournament. Steve Edmiston was too busy coaching, yet enjoys the atmosphere and efforts West Fork puts into hosting the tournament.

"Coach [Kelby] Drennan down here and Coach [Rodney] Self, the athletic director, they do a great job of hosting this tournament every year and it's great because it's close for us. We get some good competition, good game play and then, too, the way they host it is great and we hope that we'll continue to come down here for quite a few years," Steve Edmiston said.

Marshall 52, Prairie Grove 32

Prairie Grove81086--32

Marshall1117519--52

Marshall (9-3): Payton De Priest junior guard, 6-feet-2 11 0-2 25, Logan Ward 7 2-6 16, Bryce Griffin 2 2-2 6, Player One 1 0-0 2, Player Two 0 2-2 2, Player Three 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 7-12 52.

Prairie Grove (4-3): Eric Henderson 3 4-4 13, Austin Henry 4 0-2 9, Cole Edmiston 2 1-4 5, Tate Benoit 1 0-0 3, Jace Edwards 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 7-12 32.

3-Point Goals: Marshall 3 (De Priest). Prairie Grove 5 (Henderson 3, Henry, Benoit).