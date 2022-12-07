Tigers Take Pumpkin Thumping At Van Buren

VAN BUREN -- Prairie Grove took a pumpkin thumping at Van Buren in a 72-32 nonconference boys basketball loss on Nov. 22.

The Pointers regularly found the basket led by Jaxon Cazzell, a 6-2 junior guard, who led all scorers with 19 points. Glavine McDonald, another 6-2 junior, chipped in 14 points, and classmate Drew Brasuell added 11. Van Buren also got double digit scoring from its big man, Connor Myers, a 6-4 senior, with 10 points.

Nine players scored for the Pointers, who claimed a 10-point advantage, 18-8, at the end of the first quarter. Van Buren led 38-17 at halftime and 57-31 after three periods of play. Prairie Grove managed a single point in the fourth quarter.

Junior guard Eric Henderson hit two 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Prairie Grove. He was the only Tiger to reach double figures. Senior Tate Benoit contributed six points. Prairie Grove played some underclassmen, getting them some game experience against a bigger school at the varsity level.

Tiger coach Steve Edmiston thinks sophomore Jace Edwards can become an impact player off the bench. He and classmate Alex Abshier combined for seven points.

"We had some other sophomores who came and gave us some good short minutes. That's what you got to do. You got to be more than five deep. They're young and I think in time more and more they'll give us more minutes as we move along," Steve Edmiston said.

Van Buren 72, Prairie Grove 32

Prairie Grove89141--32

Van Buren18201915--72

Van Buren (3-0): Jaxon Cazzell 8 1-1 19, Glavine McDonald 5 3-3 14, Drew Brasuell 5 1-1 11, Connor Myers 5 0-0 10, Jackson Myers 2 0-1 4, Rodrigo Henriquez 2 0-2 4, Devin Mays 1 0-0 3, Trevor Douglas 1 0-0 3, Bryce Perkins 1 0-0 2, Asher Wood 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 13-16 72.

Prairie Grove (2-2): Eric Henderson 5 2-2 14, Tate Benoit 2 1-2 6, Alex Abshier 2 0-0 4, Jace Edwards 1 0-0 3, Sam Kidd 1 1-1 3, Austin Henry 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-5 32.

3-Point Goals: Van Buren 6 (Cazzell 2, Brasuell, McDonald, Douglas). Prairie Grove 4 (Henderson 2, Benoit, Edwards).