WCEL Obituaries for Dec. 7, 2022

Bette Jillene Carr

Bette Jillene Carr, age 84, a resident of Westville, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice House in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born August 20, 1938, in Westville, Oklahoma, the daughter of Robert Clark and Lenilla Florence (Yorty) Freedle.

Bette graduated from Westville High School in 1956. She married Joseph Carr on June 25, 1957. To this union was born a son, Mike, and a daughter, Vanna Jo.

She had a great love for her family and wanted to be surrounded by them so she could stay close to them. She enjoyed shopping, baking cookies with the grandkids and going to yard sales. She liked antique and classic cars, especially old Lincolns. She worked at Shakespeare in Fayetteville, Arkansas, for 17 years. After Shakespeare closed, she worked at Marshalltown Tools in Fayetteville for 25 years. Upon retiring from Marshalltown Tools, she went to work at Westville Public Schools for 13 years in their Foster Grandparent Program. She touched many people's lives while in the "Granny Program."

She was preceded in death by her parents and three husbands, Joseph Carr, Alvin Plunkett and Del Evinger.

Survivors include her son, Mike Carr and his wife Nita of Westville, Oklahoma; her daughter, Vanna Jo Drake, also of Westville, and Vanna's companion Fred, of Springdale, Arkansas; four granddaughters, Selena Smith and her husband Sammy of Westville, Oklahoma, Madeline Barroso and her husband Macario of Caldwell, Idaho, Amanda Pack and her husband Travis of Christie, Oklahoma, and Miranda Harbaugh and her husband David of Westville; and sixteen great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Ganderville Cemetery in Summers, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Kathryn Ferguson

Kathryn Ferguson of Westville, Okla., passed away, November 22, 2022. Joining her mother and daughter in heaven, she leaves behind her husband, Carl; son, John, a sister, and two brothers; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

No public services at this time.

To sign online guestbook, visit: www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Betty Jean McCoy Parks

Betty Jean McCoy Parks, 91, of Prairie Grove, Ark., died on Dec. 2, 2022, at House of Three in Rogers, Ark. She was born Sept. 6, 1931, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Leslie and Bertha Barnes McCoy. Betty grew up during the Great Depression and World War II, and she and her brother were mostly raised by their hard-working mother. Betty graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1949 and later worked at First National Bank on the Fayetteville Square in the 1950s.

Betty married Barry Parks in 1957 and lived in Prairie Grove where they raised their family. She was a devoted Mom to her children and Mia to her grandchildren. She attended numerous school activities through the years, including sports events, band performances, and choir concerts. Her family and friends were constantly entertained by her quick wit and snappy comebacks. After her daughters started school, Betty enjoyed many hours working in the front office with her second family, the employees of the Prairie Grove Telephone Company. She was also a former Prairie Grove Public Library board member.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Barry; a son, Craig Houston Parks; her brother, Robert McCoy; and Lucy Mae, a stray dog who adopted Betty in 2002.

Betty is survived by two daughters: Susan Parks-Spencer and husband, James, Karen Parks-Gerwig and husband, Michael; four grandchildren: Megan and husband Tyler, Drew, Riley, Will, and one great-grandson McCoy.

Betty's family would like to thank Circle of Life Hospice and our special family at House of Three in Rogers and her caregivers Heather, Myrna, and Tina for the excellent care and support she received. One of Betty's greatest accomplishments during this time of her life was being kicked out of hospice twice.

Funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Prairie Grove.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Prairie Grove Pound on their website or Prairie Grove Public Library, P.O. Box 10, Prairie Grove, Ark. 72753.

Online guest book: www.luginbuel.com.

Doris Ann Yates

Doris Ann Yates, age 92, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Sunday November 27, 2022. She was born July 27, 1930, in Farmington, Ark., to Lester and Zella Brown Broyles.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, L. Carl Yates; her sisters, Wilma Cole (Leo), Marie Mc-Christian (Richard), Thealda Pennington (Arlie), and Sue Hammond (Dick).

She attended Farmington Church of Christ and Mount Comfort Church of Christ.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Yates Rainey of Fayetteville; her son, Dr. Carl Douglas Yates of Columbia, S.C.; five grandchildren, Holly Yates Stewart, Clark Douglas Yates, William Walker Rainey (Lasey), Tyler Yates Rainey, Travis Cole Rainey (Cynthia); one great-grandchild, Elizabeth Grace Yates; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Graveside service was held Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Farmington Cemetery under the direction of Moore's Chapel.

To place an online tribute, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com.