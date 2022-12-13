Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Michael Crowder, 19, of Lincoln, was cited Dec. 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Makyla Calvin, 25, of Lincoln, was cited Dec. 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

David William, 25, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Troy Hollinger, 27, of Wister, Okla., was cited Dec. 5 in connection with theft of property.

Kelly McDonald, 40, of West Fork, was cited Dec. 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Blake Jackson, 35, of Russellville, was arrested Dec. 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 17-year-old boy was cited Nov. 30 for leaving the scene of an accident.

Jacob Jenkins, 31, of Russellville, was arrested Dec. 3 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, fictitious tags, no insurance, driving on suspended license.

Kevin Danner, 43, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 2 in connection with residential burglary, theft of property, unauthorized use of vehicle.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Dec. 3 in connection with aggravated assault on family member, criminal use of a prohibited weapon.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Dec. 3 in connection with domestic battery third degree, assault on a family member.

Jonathan Holt, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with domestic battery third degree, battery third degree.