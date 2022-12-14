65 And Not Slowing Down

The Lincoln Class of 1974 reunited for a birthday/class reunion called "65 Speed Limit-Not Slowing Down Anytime Soon" on Nov. 11-12. This celebration was scheduled for 2021 but the lingering affects of covid had other ideas.

Those attending one or both nights were Steve and Sandy Peterman-Williams, Cheryl Danforth Robinson and Randy, Wayne and Jennifer Hale, Allen and Marweta Haegele, David and Melissa Jameson, Wendy Barker Baker and David, Mary Flannigan, Beth Wood Capehart and Art, Bryan and Mary Freeman, Deanna Cook Lennox, Robert Cook, Darlene Reeves Cheatham and Jody, Karen Osborn Coleman, Darlene Walker Roach, LaRita Sturdy Carlton and Richard, Marsha Pharr Hash and Brian, Kenny and Denise Yates, Mike and Shari Yates, Johnny and Kelley Loftin, Mr. Billy Nation and Judy, and Patty Fields.

The following classmates have left us way too soon: Jerrilyn Donaldson (1972), Beverly Reed (1974), Charles (Buddy) Porter (1983), David Maloney (1990), Ginger Radford Roach (1999), Cindy Thomas Yates (2005), Terry Beeks (2007), Mike Brady (2009), Steve Young (2010), Jason Griffin (2012), Alan Harris (2012), Mike Harris (2013), Rogene Swake (2014), Leon Pershall (2015), Ronnie Tash (2016), Donnie Conner (2017), John Stand (2017), Sammy Cluck (2018), Tommy Johnson (2019), Connie Self Penny (2019), J. C. Garcia (2019), Loamma Holcomb (2019), Larry Price (2021), Karen McDonald Davenport Horne (2021), and Lois Lee Thomas (2021).

We would like to thank the following: Bryan and Mary Freeman for graciously allowing us to use their Rat Room Garage, Coach's BBQ who catered the reunion on Saturday, Rebecca Woodard (Harps) for the amazing birthday cake, and our guest of honor, Mr. Billy Nation and his wife for attending our reunion.

Our next reunion will be in September 2024. This will be our (gasp) 50-year reunion. We are looking forward to seeing the Classmates of 1974 again - the ones that attended this reunion and those of you that could not attend. Classmates may contact Patty Fields at 479-966-7984 for more details to come.