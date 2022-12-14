Cardinals Go 3-0 In Clasic

Farmington 78, Texarkana, Tex. 27

Farmington finished its three-day Cardinal Classic with a flurry to improve to 12-0.

Farmington held Texarkana scoreless in the first quarter of a beatdown of the Tigers, who went 1-2 in the Cardinal Classic. Layne Taylor scored 22 of his 29 points in the first half to lead the Cardinals. Jaxon Berry, who was limited by foul trouble on Friday, broke loose for 14 points on Saturday. Berry, a 6-4 forward, made two three-pointers in the second quarter to stretch the Farmington lead to 42-9.

Farmington jumped to a 17-0 lead against Texarkana, which was held to without a field goal until Jaylin Godwin connected with 5:49 left before halftime. That did nothing to slow Farmington, which sped to leads of 44-11 at halftime and 62-21 after three quarters.

Farmington 65, Forrest City 57

Layne Taylor scored 40 points Friday to lead the Cardinals to a 65-57 victory over Forrest City in the second day of the Cardinal Classic at Cardinal Arena.

Layne Taylor received plenty of support from Caleb Blakely and his brother Josh Blakely, who did not play last season. Caleb Blakely had 11 points and 11 rebounds to go along with five blocked shots. Josh Blakely contributed a game-high 17 rebounds for the Cardinals, who improved to 11-0 on the season.

"Those two are twin brothers and they give us a chance in every game because of their rebounding ability," Farmington coach Johnny Taylor said. "Between those two, Jaxon Berry and Kaden Hughes, they're kind of our bigs and I thought they played phenomenal tonight."

Layne Taylor also gives Farmington a chance in every game with his ability to score in bunches and set up teammates. Taylor had 13 points in the third quarter alone after scoring 18 in the first half. He was able to get others more involved in the second half with assists to Caleb Blakely on full-court lobs near the rim and to Sam Kirkman, who buried consecutive 3-pointers from the corner to give Farmington a 46-36 lead over the Mustangs.

"Layne didn't play great in the first half," Coach Johnny Taylor said, "But I'm proud of him for the way he played in the second half. He made a lot better decisions and didn't settle."

Taylor had 23 points and Berry 21 when Farmington opened the Cardinal Classic with a 65-51 victory over Hot Springs Lakeside on Thursday.

In other games Friday, Benton beat Huntsville 76-56 behind 30 points from Jonathan Bell and Hot Springs Lakeside beat Texarkana, Texas 75-70. The three-day Cardinal Classic will conclude today with Huntsville against Hot Springs Lakeside at noon, followed by Farmington vs. Texarkana, Texas at 1:30 p.m. and The New School vs. Benton at 3 p.m.

Forrest City, which is coached by former Razorback Marcus Britt, kept fighting after falling behind 18-8 after one quarter. The Mustangs (4-7) closed to within 48-41 behind guard Melvin Shaw, Jr., who finished with 20 points. Forrest City also received eight points from Marcus Britt, Jr., a sophomore who made consecutive 3-pointers in the third quarter.

But Farmington began to pull away again after Taylor threw long to Caleb Blakely for a basket then followed with a short jumper and three-pointer to start the fourth quarter.

Farmington 68, Hot Springs Lakeside 48

Juniors Layne Taylor and Jaxon Berry combined for 44 points to lead host Farmington past Hot Springs Lakeside. Taylor led the way with 23 points for the Cardinals, who improved to 10-0 on the season. Berry followed with 21 and Caleb Blakely added 11. Farmington took control early with plenty of production from Berry, a 6-foot-4 forward who scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half. Farmington built a 34-17 lead before Lakeside closed to within 34-25, which prompted a timeout by the Cardinals. Farmington regained momentum when Taylor went aggressively to the basket and scored on a layup to beat the halftime buzzer.

