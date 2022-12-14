Cardinals Hold Own Against Tall Panthers

FARMINGTON -- Benton 6-feet-9 center Terrion Burgess towered over Farmington's roster but, like David bringing down Goliath, the Cardinals stole the show with a 65-45 win on Friday, Dec. 2.

Cardinal guard Layne Taylor, who stands all of 5-feet-11, led the way with a "Key Performer" statistical line showing 43 points, six rebounds, two assists and one charge taken as Farmington toppled the Big Red Classic tourney host in the semifinals.

Farmington proved they could hit from the outside with Layne Taylor busting a trey, as did dual award winner "Board Belt, Lockdown Defender" Caleb Blakely with 10 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Sam Kirk also drilled a pair of 3-pointers and Layne Taylor had a dozen, empowering the Cardinals to grab a 23-11 lead after one quarter.

Farmington couldn't get a three to fall in the second quarter. The scoring became more methodical yet the Cardinals produced 12 points to Benton's six and increased their lead to 35-17 at the half.

"TGHT" Josh Blakely's four points and 10 rebounds helped immensely, earning the 6-feet-4 senior, "The Game Honors Toughness" award. Coach Johnny Taylor also recognized the rebounding efforts of "TNT" co-recipients, Kaden Hughes (five rebounds) and Sam Kirkman (six points, five rebounds) as well as "Charge Chain" winner, Jaxon Berry, who had four rebounds and drew a charge.

Layne Taylor scored 11 of Farmington's 15 points in the third quarter. Benton countered with Burgess stepping outside on the perimter to hit twice from 3-point land. He made 3 of 3 free throws and matched Layne Taylor with 11 points in the period. The Panthers outscored Farmington 19-15 in the third to reduce the Cardinal lead slightly to 40-26 at the close of the period.

Burgess was held to a single field goal in the fourth and Farmington went on to a 65-45 victory. Jonathan Bell added 14 points for the Panthers. The win advanced Farmington into the championship of the tournament against Alma.

Farmington 74, Jacksonville 42

Layne Taylor scored 42 points, including 33 in the first half, for Farmington (6-0) in the Benton Classic. Berry scored 14 points, and Caleb Blakely gathered seven points and six rebounds for the Cardinals.

Farmington 65, Benton 45

Farmington^23^12^15^15^--^65

Benton^11^6^19^9^--^45

Farmington (8-0): Layne Taylor 18 5-7 43, Caleb Blakely 4 1-2 10, Sam Kirkman 2 0-0 6, Josh Blakely 1 2-2 4, Sam Wells 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Berry 0 0-2 0. Totals 26 8-13 65.

Benton (1-2): Terrion Burgess 5 3-3 15, Jonathan Bell 7 0-2 14, Tyre Jemerson 2 3-4 7, Carter Hedden 1 2-2 4, Kyle Payne 1 0-0 3, Gray 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 8-9 45.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 5 (Kirkman 2, Taylor 2, C. Blakely). Benton 3 (Burgess 2, Payne).